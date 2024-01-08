Roger Daltrey stepping down as curator of Teenage Cancer Trust gigs

Roger Daltrey has organised 22 instalments of the week-long charity event, interrupted only by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021

The Who's Roger Daltrey has announced he will step down as curator of the annual Teenage Cancer Trust gigs, after this year's set of concerts.

The shows have been running at the Royal Albert Hall since 2000, raising more than £32m from ticket sales.

Daltrey will kick off his final year by staging two orchestral sets with The Who. Noel Gallagher, Young Fathers and The Chemical Brothers will also play.

The series will end with a celebration of the series of shows.

Titled Ovation, the concert will feature Daltrey himself, accompanied by artists who helped establish the gigs as a fixture of the music calendar.

The line-up will include Robert Plant, Paul Weller, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, the Stereophonics' Kelly Jones and Daltrey's long-time musical foil, Pete Townshend.

From 2025, the concerts will be overseen by a series of guest curators. Daltrey will continue as a Teenage Cancer Trust Honorary Patron.

In a statement, the rock star said: "The £32m raised from these concerts has been the foundation for the 28 specialised units within the NHS, as well as specialist nurses and youth workers to be there for a young person when cancer has turned their world upside down."

Gallagher added: "Teenage Cancer Trust continue to make a real difference to teenagers in what undoubtedly must be the most challenging years of their lives.

"Having performed at the very first event back in 2000, it is a charity very close to my heart."

Here are some of the hundreds of stars who have performed at the concerts over the last quarter of a century.

Damon Albarn and Noel Gallagher gave their first-ever joint performance at the 2013 Teenage Cancer Trust event

Sir Paul McCartney headlined the 2012 instalment

Marti Pellow duetted with Emma Bunton during the second show

The concerts also include an annual comedy night, which has hosted Peter Kay, Noel Fielding, Alan Carr, Kerry Godliman, Bill Bailey and many more

Roisin Murphy opened for New Order in 2016

The Cure played a special one-off show in 2006

Joan Armatrading has been a regular supporter. Pictured here in 2008, she returned again last year

Oasis and Noel Gallagher are also regular visitors to the Royal Albert Hall

Goldfrapp took to the stage in 2006, at the peak of their success with the Supernature album

Daltrey and The Who have performed almost every year. Guitarist Pete Townshend said their recent tour was "the end of an era", leading fans to speculate about their future

Stereophonics were joined by Rolling Stone Ronnie Wood for their set in 2004

Paul Weller is a long-standing supporter of the Teenage Cancer Trust

Doncaster's Yungblud joined the line-up for the 2023 edition

Wet Leg also made their debut at last year's shows

Northern Irish music legend Van Morrison was a headliner in 2015, duetting with jazz singer Clare Teal on Carrying A Torch and The Way Young Lovers Do

Pop star Duffy graced the stage in 2008

More used to playing stadiums, Depeche Mode crammed their barnstorming set into the Royal Albert Hall in 2010

Florence & The Machine, now a festival headliner in her own right, supported Antony And The Johnsons in 2009

Bloc Party put on an incendiary show when they took over the Royal Albert Hall in 2006

The Courteeners were one of the highlights of last year's line-up

Back in 2004, Shane MacGowan joined Jools Holland's big band for the event

Ed Sheeran put on a special show for the trust in 2022

"Quite simply, we would not be the charity we are without Roger and these shows," said the trust's chief executive, Kate Collins.

"More importantly than that - thousands of young people with cancer in the UK would not have had the specialist support and care they urgently need."

This year will mark the 22nd edition of the concerts, which were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

Tickets go on sale at 09:00 GMT on Friday, 12 January.

The full line-up is:

Monday 18 March: The Who with orchestra and very special guests Squeeze

Tuesday 19 March: Evening of comedy (line-up to be announced)

Wednesday 20 March: The Who with orchestra and very special guests Squeeze

Thursday 21 March: Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, with Blossoms

Friday 22 March: Young Fathers

Saturday 23 March: The Chemical Brothers

Sunday 24 March: Ovation - A Celebration of 24 Years of Gigs For Teenage Cancer Trust with: Roger Daltrey, Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Pete Townshend, Eddie Vedder, Paul Weller