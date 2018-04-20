Rodrigo Santoro reveals meaning behind Westworld season 2’s full frontal male nudity (exclusive)

Westworld returns to NOW TV and Sky Atlantic this Monday for season 2 of the critically acclaimed series, and Yahoo Movies UK was lucky enough to see the first five episodes in advance of broadcast.

Even better, we were able to sit down with one of the stars, Rodrigo Santoro (who plays badass bandit Hector on the show) to get some exclusive insight on the new season.

Minor spoilers follow, so if you want to go in to season two completely fresh, bookmark this page and come back to it after you’ve seen the first five episodes. But if you don’t care, you can read about sex, violence and Shoguns below – welcome to Westworld!

Yahoo Movies UK: Early on in season two there’s a scene where a male character is forced to strip, and it features full frontal nudity – how do you feel about the balance of male and female nudity on the show?

Rodrigo Santoro: I think it’s both, you see Mauve (Thandie Newton) in the first season, she got naked many times, and Delores (Evan Rachel Wood) – I don’t think there’s a distinction between men and women in terms of anything on the show, but especially nudity.

Nudity on this show has a different meaning. We usually see nudity related to sex, related to sensuality, related to more than things connected to desire. We do have that on the show, but it’s only one aspect of it.

The whole atmosphere and idea is that if something’s naked, they’re just a creature. They’re bodies. In that way, it’s not exploitative.

The specific scene I’m talking about has a very weird energy…

You’re talking the scene in the second season with Simon (Quarterman)? And he did it, you saw it, he did a frontal. Why? Exactly because of that.

There was a little debate, and he said ‘No, no, no, I’ll do it.’ And I tell you what, I was there, in the scene, and I watched the scene and I don’t even look at him. I’m with him.

It’s the perfect example of what nudity is about on the show. You are with him in his agony in realising what a fool, what a selfish person he was, and now Mauve is giving it back, making him think. ‘Hey, what about everything you’ve done to us? Let me just make you feel like that.’

So it’s not that he’s ashamed to pull his pants down, he’s ashamed of what he’s done. It’s there in his eyes. Yes, he’s naked, but it’s part of the scene – inside the context.

How did you feel when you first read the Westworld season two scripts? It must be pretty exciting to see how where they’ve taken the story in terms of expanding the possibilities of the series…

Yeah, I felt excited because I knew there was a lot coming in terms of transformation for Hector. It’s very different from season one, from my point of view, not only in terms of the environment, but the character itself.

In the first season he’s very much an archetype, a type of programming of this ideal alpha male bandit. In season two, the hosts are in the process of self-discovery and awareness, and that will cause a transformation, because now they’re dealing with their own memories and emotions, things they’ve never dealt with before.

The AI are in the process of humanisation. That was extremely interesting for me, to be able to work with those nuances, those subtleties that can give life to Hector.

I’ll bet, because one of the things that really drives actors is that character arc, the journey. I’m really glad that’s happening for you in season two, but in season one your character had an amazing look, and he was so cool, but in terms of the arc, as you say, Hector was only an archetype…

I was concerned about the long-term commitment when my agents first approached me. I spend my life travelling a lot, I’m between Brazil and Europe and the States, so that was a bit of a threat to that dynamic.

But then my agent, very smartly, said why don’t you look at it and see how it feels. And my very first reaction was that I was fascinated by the writing of the show, it was surprising. I knew it was an HBO series, so it would be good material, but I didn’t expect that calibre of writing.