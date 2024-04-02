Rodent droppings: State temporarily closes Gainesville restaurant

You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name.

Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Alachua County for the week of March 25-31, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Which Alachua County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

These restaurants met all standards during their March 25-31 inspections and no violations were found.

** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

Which Alachua County restaurants were temporarily closed by inspectors?

These restaurants failed their March 25-31 inspections and were temporarily closed. Follow-upinspections are required.

17500 NE U.S. 301, Waldo

Routine Inspection on March 27

Facility Temporarily Closed: Operations ordered stopped until violations are corrected.

16 total violations, with 4 high-priority violations

High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed 3 flies in the warewashing area by the speed rack and water heater. **Warning**

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. In the reach in cooler closest the warewashing area, raw chicken, beef, bacon and fish stored over ready to eat cheese. Operator relocated the cheese to the correct storage location. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. In the dry storage room, observed 12 rodent droppings under the storage shelves on the right hand side when you walk through the door. Observed 3 rodent droppings on the shelving unit to the right hand side. Observed 6 rodent droppings to the left side corner when walking into the dry storage room besides the ladder. Discussed rodent droppings with operator, per operator had a previous issue with a live rodent caught and removed from the establishment. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. In the flip top reach in cooler on the main cook line, cooked potatoes (56F - Cold Holding) stored in a container above the cooling plane on top of closed containers. Per operator placed out for order and not put away, operator relocated the container to the inside of the reach in cooler. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

6944 NW 10 Pl, Gainesville

Complaint Partial Inspection on March 28

Facility Temporarily Closed: Operations ordered stopped until violations are corrected.

3 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Observed: shrimp being peeled with bare hands. Staff was alerted to wash hands and glove up. They did. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Rodent activity present as evidenced by rodent droppings found. Observed: rodent droppings in these areas upstairs: 3 in the small dry storage closet, (by the mop sink) along the wall. 5 along the wall under the shelves, in the large dry storage closet. 2 by the walk-in cooler door. 4 behind the white 2 door residential refrigerator. 2 on a chair in the left side dining room, in front of the curtain storage. All of these were swept up as we went. ALSO, 11 rodent droppings along the walls in the downstairs lounge area. **Warning** **Warning**

Which Alachua County restaurants had high priority violations?

212 SE First St., Gainesville

Routine Inspection on March 26

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

8 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

High Priority - Dented/rusted cans present. See stop sale. Observed 1 can of dented cheddar flower sauce.

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed: milk 48, skim milk 49 and yogurt 52F, placed back in the reach-in cooler after service. No time as a public health control in use at this time. **Warning**

Mobile food dispensing vehicle

Routine Inspection on March 26

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

4 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Items in reach-in cooler next to three compartment sink: cream cheese (47F, 48F - Cold Holding); creamer (46F - Cold Holding); cheese (47F - Cold Holding). Employee stated items placed in cooler two hours prior to temperatures being taken. Employee moved bottles blocking fan. Ambient temperature 36F after removing fan blockage. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

6825 W. Newberry Rd, Gainesville

Routine Inspection on March 28

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

11 total violations, with 4 high-priority violations

High Priority - Dishmachine chlorine sanitizer not at proper minimum strength. Discontinue use of dishmachine for sanitizing and set up manual sanitization until dishmachine is repaired and sanitizing properly. Observed 0 ppm for the dish wash machine. A new jug was added and primed, = 100 ppm. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Shell eggs in use or stored with cracks or broken shells. See stop sale. Observed: 1 Out of shell egg, in the carton.

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed slice cheese on the cook line 45, cut tomato 46, these 2 items were iced down, milk 49 F in the wait station reach-in cooler. This item was moved to the walk-in freezer. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking and the time removed from temperature control cannot be determined. Observed eggs on the cook line, no time mark. Adjusted end time 7:00 added. **Corrected On-Site** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

1412 N. Main St., Gainesville

Complaint Inspection on March 29

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

8 total violations, with 3 high-priority violations

High Priority - Employee handled soiled equipment or utensils and then engaged in food preparation, handled clean equipment or utensils, or touched unwrapped single-service items without washing hands. Observed: front line staff spill deli paper on the floor, pick up and put in trash, then grab tongs for plating food, no hand wash. ALSO, drive thru staff drop ice scoop on floor, pick up and place in hand wash sink, and then back to getting drinks and food, no hand wash. **Warning**

High Priority - Employee touching ready-to-eat food with their bare hands - food was not being heated as a sole ingredient to 145 degrees F or immediately added to other ingredients to be cooked/heated to the minimum required temperature to allow bare hand contact. Establishment has no approved Alternative Operating Procedure. Observed: front line staff used guest drink cup to scoop ice for drink at the drive thru soda machine. **Warning**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed: shredded chez at 72F in the walk-in cooler. The lid was set ajar to promote cooling. Other items in the walk-in cooler at 35F. This was used for Mac n cheese, batching pans. The temperature was dropped to 62F in 17 minutes. It had been left out while prepping for 25 minutes. **Corrective Action Taken**

14531 E. CR 325, Cross Creek

Routine Inspection on March 28

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

19 total violations, with 5 high-priority violations

High Priority - Food prepared in a private home. See stop sale. In the reach in freezer closest to the prep area, 15 pies prepared at home and offered in the establishment. Operator will discard and have the pies made in the establishment.

High Priority - Raw animal food stored over or with ready-to-eat food in a freezer - not all products commercially packaged. In the reach in freezer closest the prep area, raw alligator in commercially packaged over plastic tin of ready to eat pie.

High Priority - Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. In the standup reach in cooler 5 packages of fully thawed vacuum sealed red fish. Discussed with operator proper thawing techniques and operator removed the thawed fish to be discarded

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. In the waitstation flip top reach in cooler closest the dish area, fish dip (51F - Cold Holding); whipped butter (49F - Cold Holding) placed in the cooler 1 hour prior from the walk in cooler. Operator noticed temperature setting at warmest setting and adjusted temperature dial. At conclusion of inspection fish dip second temperature (44F - Cooling); whipped butter second temperature (45F - Cooling). **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking. Multiple items held on time and listed on the written procedures missing time marking. Discussed with operator utilizing specific time frames and a chart board. **Corrective Action Taken**

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online.

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

