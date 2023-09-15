Rod Wave Announces Nostalgia Tour With Ari Lennox
Rod Wave has announced the Notalgia tour supporting his fifth studio album released on Friday (Sept. 15). The North Carolina native is set to bring Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and Eelmatic on the cross-country trek.
With over 30 dates, the diverse group of artists start their journey on Oct. 19 in Lincoln, Neb. Additional stops bring the tour to Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington D.C., St. Louis, Indianapolis, and Columbus, Ohio before wrapping in Miami.
“I feel like on this album, I was able to spread my emotions around, and I have more time just to touch bases on different kind of points of views on different subjects,” shared the 25-year-old with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 of Nostalgia.
“I turn it to a butterfly. I’m full-grown on this one. You know what I’m saying? Like I said in the song, right now, while I’m doing shows and doing platinum albums, it’s cool, but I remember once upon a time, it was crazy for me to be saying, I’m going to be a rapper, and this why I’m investing all my time and all my money and all my whole life into losing relationships and just a lot of stuff. And it seemed crazy to people at the time, but now they understand it.”
He continued to detail, “This album and every album I’ve ever put out, I just kind of be just me and the engineer in a hotel room or at the house or you know what I’m saying, and somewhere.”
21 Savage, Wet, and Sadie Jean are the three lone features across Nostalgia’s 18 tracks. View Rod Wave’s tour dates below.
Rod Wave Nostalgia tour:
10/19 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
10/20 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
10/23 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
10/26 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
10/27 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
10/30 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/04 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
11/07 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
11/08 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/12 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
11/14 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
11/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
11/18 — Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL
11/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
11/22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/24 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
11/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/30 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
12/04 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
12/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
12/07 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
12/09 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
12/10 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
12/12 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
12/13 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
12/15 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
12/17 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live
12/18 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
