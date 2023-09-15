Rod Wave Announces Nostalgia Tour With Ari Lennox

Rod Wave has announced the Notalgia tour supporting his fifth studio album released on Friday (Sept. 15). The North Carolina native is set to bring Ari Lennox, Toosii, G Herbo, and Eelmatic on the cross-country trek.

With over 30 dates, the diverse group of artists start their journey on Oct. 19 in Lincoln, Neb. Additional stops bring the tour to Baltimore, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington D.C., St. Louis, Indianapolis, and Columbus, Ohio before wrapping in Miami.

Rapper Rod Wave performs onstage during “The Beautiful Mind Tour” with Rod Wave at State Farm Arena on December 1, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

“I feel like on this album, I was able to spread my emotions around, and I have more time just to touch bases on different kind of points of views on different subjects,” shared the 25-year-old with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 of Nostalgia.

“I turn it to a butterfly. I’m full-grown on this one. You know what I’m saying? Like I said in the song, right now, while I’m doing shows and doing platinum albums, it’s cool, but I remember once upon a time, it was crazy for me to be saying, I’m going to be a rapper, and this why I’m investing all my time and all my money and all my whole life into losing relationships and just a lot of stuff. And it seemed crazy to people at the time, but now they understand it.”

He continued to detail, “This album and every album I’ve ever put out, I just kind of be just me and the engineer in a hotel room or at the house or you know what I’m saying, and somewhere.”

21 Savage, Wet, and Sadie Jean are the three lone features across Nostalgia’s 18 tracks. View Rod Wave’s tour dates below.

Rod Wave Nostalgia tour:

10/19 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

10/20 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/21 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

10/23 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/24 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

10/26 — Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

10/27 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

10/30 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/04 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

11/07 — Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

11/08 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

11/12 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

11/14 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/16 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

11/18 — Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL

11/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

11/22 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/24 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

11/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

11/30 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

12/04 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

12/05 — Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

12/07 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

12/09 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

12/10 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

12/12 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

12/13 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

12/15 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

12/17 — Fort Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live

12/18 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

