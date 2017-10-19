Rod Stewart's wife, Penny Lancaster, recalls her terrifying sexual assault

On ITV’s Loose Women talk show, Penny Lancaster, the wife of Rod Stewart, wept as she opened up about her terrifying sexual assault. She told her story in support of the growing #MeToo social media campaign, which is raising awareness of sexual harassment. Lancaster says her attack occurred when she was just a teenager trying to get her start in the modeling industry.

It happened when she was invited to attend an event with a male fashion designer, whom she had previously worked with, in hopes of making connections for more modeling work. Lancaster agreed to follow the designer back to his apartment on the way to the event. There, he offered her a drink, which, unbeknownst to her, was drugged. She said, “Unfortunately, the next thing I knew, which I don’t really remember, doing the drink, I found myself face-down on a bed with him on top of me.”

She was afraid to tell her parents since she worried that they’d question why she put herself in that situation. She said, “I couldn’t tell my mum and dad because I thought they would be saying to me, ‘What on earth were you doing going back to his house?’ The experience was even worse because, as Lancaster revealed, “I had never had sex at that point, so it was a frightening thing.”

Looking back, Lancaster wants kids to know that they should not be afraid of coming forward. Lancaster urged the mothers of teenage girls to support them if they go through a similar ordeal. She pleads, “if your daughter is able to come and talk to you about it, they have to know they won’t be told off, it’s not their fault, they’re not guilty — the other person is.”