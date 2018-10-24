Rod Stewart, who's never cooked a meal in his life, says his first thought after a breakup used to be: 'Who’s gonna cook me dinner?'

Rod Stewart makes so many references to his wealth in a new Rolling Stone interview that his admission that he has “never” cooked a meal in his life isn’t that surprising. Besides, most celebs have personal chefs — especially to keep them in tiptop shape for touring at 73 years young. However, the way the superstar singer discusses the topic throws off some, well, “Da Ya Think I’m Sexist?” vibes.

On his latest album, Stewart says he can’t even boil an egg, which he tells the Rolling Stone interviewer is “absolutely true. True, true, true, mate. In the ’70s, it was a different era. We used to have girlfriends we’d shack up with. And then you’d sort of get fed up with them and they’d leave, or you’d kick ’em out. Horrible, but then you realize, ‘Who’s gonna cook me dinner? Who’s gonna cook me breakfast?’ And you find yourself walking down to the local cafe.”

Stewart, who has has been married to third wife Penny Lancaster since 2007, says he is “still absolutely hopeless” in the kitchen. “I cannot cook to save me life. The last time I tried to make a boiled egg, I had about 20 pans and things out of the cupboard. What a mess. Nothing to be proud of.”

Rod Stewart, pictured in March, says he's never cooked a meal in his life — at 73. And when he would break up with a woman, his first thought was always about who would then cook for him.

Stewart does say he has “never” cooked a meal in his life. “I’ve made a bit of toast and a cup of tea in the afternoon, but other than that, I’ve done nothing. Shameful. Shame on you, Stewart!” he playfully scolds himself. That means the superstar has never cooked for his eight children — the youngest ones who are 7 and 12 — either.

But don’t think Stewart’s wife has any objections to this. In 2015, Lancaster said that in her admittedly “old-fashioned” way of thinking, men should stay out of the kitchen and said seeing them don aprons made them less masculine to her.

“I do agree with equal rights and if women want to go and work, that’s fabulous,” the model and TV personality said on the British talk show Loose Women. However, Lancaster says she prefers a “hunter-gatherer” and “macho man looking after the family.” She says, “Going as far as cooking and putting the apron on, I think that, not belittles men, but takes the masculinity and I would miss that.” She ended by saying, “Men are from Mars and women are from Venus, testosterone, estrogen. We’re different creatures. I think you’ve got to let men do it their way.”

Stewart isn’t one to shy away from ruffling feathers. In his Rolling Stone chat, he dissed Elton John again for going on a reunion tour (“it reeks of scraping in the money”) and talked about his feud with his ex-bandmate Jeff Beck (“a serious clash of egos”).

And, generally, the “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” singer hasn’t lost any confidence, now he nears his mid-70s. He talked extensively about his wealth during the chat, making five direct mentions of “money.” He bragged about a Ferrari Enzo he bought for $600,000 but later sold because his “6 foot one and a half” wife couldn’t get into the car. The car model is “now worth a million and a half.” He mentions the AstroTurf soccer field he had put in at his house in England as well as the “wonderful” and “gorgeous” indoor swimming pool he “spent a lot of money” to build. There was talk of his art collection, private plane, and the cash he dropped traveling around the world to watch his favorite football team. “But you know, anybody who’s got the money, I bet would do the same thing,” he said. “Too many of my friends are under the grass now. Just go ahead and enjoy yourself.”