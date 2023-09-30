From rocking MetLife to postponing his tour, Bruce Springsteen had an interesting month

For Bruce Springsteen fans, September came in like a lion and out like a lamb.

The month started out with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band rocking his home state with three concerts at MetLife. The sold-out shows brought the usual energy their concerts are known for and drew rave reviews.

But in the final week of the month, the group canceled the rest of the 2023 tour due to Springsteen's battle with peptic ulcer disease.

Here is a look at the wild month for Springsteen, the band and his fans.

Bruce Springsteen concert at MetLife Stadium was magical night

Summertime is the right time to see Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band in New Jersey. The Boss and company began their three-night stand at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Wednesday, Aug. 30, with an uplifting, rocking, partying and, at times, poignant performance.

Check out which songs Springsteen played at Friday's MetLife concert

The Bruce Springsteen classic “Spirit in the Night” made its tour debut at the E Street Band's second of a three-show run, Friday, Sept. 1, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band at MetLife brings more thrills

Bruce Springsteen needed help. “We're here tonight to bring the life out of you and we want to get the life out of you, that's right!” said Springsteen while introducing “Mary's Place” at the Friday, Sept. 1 E Street Band concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. “Because I want to live in the land of living but I can't get there by myself.”

What did Bruce Springsteen play at the MetLife finale? Find out here

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band delivered a rare performance of the classic “Jungleland” at their Sunday, Sept. 3 show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

Bruce Springsteen rocks, and gives dating advice, at MetLife Night 3

After nearly three hours of heart-shaking and pants-quaking rock and soul music at Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's Sunday, Sept. 3 concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, fans got a bonus from the Boss. Dating advice.

6 moments you might have missed at MetLife during Springsteen shows

There were spirits in the night and magic at MetLife Stadium for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's three-show run on Wednesday, Aug. 30; Friday, Sept. 1; and Sunday, Sept. 3. But not all the magic took place on stage at the East Rutherford venue. Here are some magical moments you might have missed.

Springsteen Archives 'Wild, Innocent' symposium set for Oct. 28

The Bruce Springsteen Archives and Center for American Music will celebrate the 50th anniversary of “The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle,” the second album from Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band on Columbia Records, on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the Pollak Theatre on the campus of Monmouth University in West Long Branch.

Springsteen fans send Boss well-wishes after health concern

Bruce Springsteen fans were flying high after three big nights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Then came the news that the rest of the E Street Band shows in September were being postponed as Springsteen, 73, gets treated for symptoms of peptic ulcer disease.

Bruce Springsteen in new video supporting health care in rural Kenya

A hospital in Kenya has inspired Bruce Springsteen and he wants to share the news. The Boss appears in a new video supporting the Lwala Community Hospital Endowment, which would support health care in the rural Western Kenya community of Lwala for “generations” to come, he said. The hospital was founded by brothers Milton and Fred Ochieng, who grew up in the village of Lwala and were able to go to Dartmouth College and Vanderbilt Medical School after villagers held a fundraiser for them.

'My Hometown': Tour the Jersey Shore spots that Bruce Springsteen made famous

Happy birthday, Bruce Springsteen! Boss born in the USA 74 years ago

Bruce Springsteen's birthday is Sept. 23 — he’s 74 — and it's Bruce Springsteen Day in the state of New Jersey. Gov. Phil Murphy proclaimed it so at the April 15 inaugural American Music Honors event, presented by the Bruce Springsteen Archives at the Pollak Theatre on the campus of Monmouth University in West Long Branch.

Bruce Springsteen and E Street postpone rest of 2023 shows

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have postponed shows for the rest of the year as the Boss continues to recover “steadily” from peptic ulcer disease.

