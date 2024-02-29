Rockefeller Plaza To Be Temporarily Renamed Olivia Benson Plaza For ‘SVU’ Anniversary

In honor of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit airing its 25th season, Rockefeller Plaza is celebrating Mariska Hargitay, aka the show’s Detective Olivia Benson. She is now the longest-running female actress on primetime television, and will receive an immersive exhibit dedicated to all things Benson and SVU.

The exhibit is planned for two days (March 14th and 15th) in New York City at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. For 48 hours, it will become Olivia Benson Plaza, offering a two-day experience that is totally free from 10 AM to 6 PM.

Attendees will fully immerse in the SVU universe with refreshments and experiences. Among them:

** A coffee or tea beverages at the Benson & Co. Coffee truck, made alongside La Colombe. Each cup will tributes the characters from SVU and feature unique latte art.

** There also will be a Fan Shop where visitors can grab SVU-themed friendship bracelets made in collaboration with Little Words Project. Som 25% of the proceeds from purchases (excluding sales tax or VAT, if any) will benefit Hargitay’s Joyful Heart Foundation.

** Olivia Benson Plaza also will feature a kiosk with a commemorative 25th anniversary newspaper and an exclusive limited edition T-shirt made in partnership with the Shop at NBC Studios and Wolf Entertainment.

** Over the course of two days, fans can participate in show-themed trivia, giveaways, and other unique photo moments at the Plaza.

