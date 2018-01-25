The Rock just totally slammed someone who had the audacity to question 'Jumanji'

If you dare to question The Rock on Twitter, you'd better understand that you're just one tweet away from getting digitally people's elbowed into oblivion.

Still, every now and again people still try it.

On Thursday, James McMahon decided to call out the people's champion directly. His issue? A plot point in the new Jumanji movie.

I went to see the new Jumanji. FUCK THE NEW JUMANJI. Here’s a spoiler. There is no way a character in a video game would lose a life, then be respawned still in possession of the item required to win. That’s some bullshit. What say you @TheRock? Otherwise it was quite good — james mcmahon (@jamesjammcmahon) January 24, 2018

Half an hour later, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson himself responded. And he wasn't pulling any punches.

Actually my friend, in the JUMANJI Lore Handbook, it clearly states in article 72 of section 7, that “any character who loses a life, shall return to their original state with any item they possessed at the time of their demise”. So kindly go f*ck yourself James. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 24, 2018

Ouch.

Cue an onslaught of well-timed wrestling GIFs.

And that's why you don't mess with The Rock pic.twitter.com/Haaby9hT6i — Adam Advocaat #ActuallyAutistic (@Moofey17) January 24, 2018

Luckily, the whole thing had a fairly sweet ending.

THE ROCK IS THE GREATEST HUMAN <3 https://t.co/6SiBbySiYC — james mcmahon (@jamesjammcmahon) January 24, 2018

I mean thankfully we always have the trusted Jumanji handbook for the rules lol — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 24, 2018

Dude. I haven’t loved you this much since WrestleMania 18 — james mcmahon (@jamesjammcmahon) January 24, 2018

Dwayne Johnson is the sort of man who will Rock Bottom you, then help you back onto your feet again with a big grin on his face.