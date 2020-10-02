Rock Hudson remembered by 'The Boys in the Band' cast on the 35th anniversary of his death from AIDS

During his lifetime, Rock Hudson epitomized the glamour of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Born in 1925 as Roy Harold Scherer Jr., the Illinois-born actor became one of the biggest movie stars of his day, projecting the public image of a handsome, square-jawed leading man in such era-defining classics as Giant and Pillow Talk. But Hudson’s career took on a whole new meaning following his death from AIDS-related complications 35 years ago on October 2, 1985.

The actor had been diagnosed with the then-new disease in the summer of 1984, but kept the news out of the headlines for a full year while he sought treatment at home and abroad. By July 1985, though, Hudson’s representatives confirmed that he had AIDS as his health continued to deteriorate. That news inspired another bombshell revelation that he had kept private: Even as he romanced actresses like Elizabeth Taylor and Doris Day onscreen, in real life Hudson was gay, and had been forced to remain closeted throughout his career.

Regular co-stars Doris Day and Rock Hudson in the 1964 film Send Me No Flowers. (Photo: Everett Collection)

While the prejudices of the time made the actor unable to publicly discuss his sexuality or the disease that claimed his life, Hudson’s death sparked public awareness about both the AIDS crisis and the plight of gay actors in Hollywood. Before Hudson, those performers were faced with the impossible choice of staying silent so they would continue to have a career, or living their truth even if it meant never working again. In the 35 years since his death, the film industry has slowly — almost certainly too slowly — become more welcoming of openly gay actors. (Although prominent gay roles do still tend to go to straight actors first.)

Certainly, a movie like Netflix’s The Boys in the Band would never have been possible during Hudson’s heyday. Director Joe Mantello’s cinematic adaptation of his 2018 Broadway revival of Matt Crowley’s 1968 play, the film features an entire ensemble of openly gay actors — including Matt Bomer, Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto — playing a group of gay friends who have congregated at a Manhattan apartment for a birthday celebration.

Speaking with Yahoo Entertainment, The Boys in the Band cast made it clear they were aware of how Hudson’s experience paved the way for their own careers. “It does take one to go first almost as a martyr, so we can see how dangerous it can be,” says Michael Benjamin Washington. Adds Bomer: “Even if he wasn’t a role model in terms of someone who was out at the time, he’s someone I looked to and thought, ‘Oh wow he really did it. Even though he’s a gay man, he was able to have a great career.’” (Watch our video interviews above.)

