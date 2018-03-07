The Rock hails emergency services after daughter is rushed to hospital

Dwayne Johnson has praised the emergency services after his two-year-old daughter Jasmine was rushed to hospital over the weekend.

The Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle star took to his Instagram page to hail those who helped out, though he did not specify why they needed to be called.

“We were up all night in the emergency room, we had something scary that happened with our baby girl Jasmine,” he said.

“She’s OK now, thank God, but I just want to say thank you to everybody who was involved, so caring, compassionate and responsive.





“The 911 operator who was on the phone with me, who was extremely calm walking me through some processes, the Los Angeles Fire Department first responders, UCLA medical team and staff, the doctors, the nurses. Again, everybody, thank you everybody so, so much.

“To all you mommies and daddies out there when emergencies like this happen, I would just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible, because our little babies pick up on what we put out especially in times of stress.”

The Rock and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian are expecting their second child this spring.

His next movie, the monster flick Rampage, is due out in April.

