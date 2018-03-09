The Rock had a message for his daughter on International Women’s Day

He made the video days after the two-year-old was taken to hospital in Los Angeles.

The Rock had a sweet message for his young daughter on International Women’s Day.

The star posted a video message with Jasmine on Instagram, just days after praising emergency services following a “scary” medical incident involving the two-year-old.

“To every woman out there ‘round the world – all ages and races – I proudly stand by your side to always honour, protect and respect. Especially, the loves of my life at home,” he wrote.

“Now if I can just get Jazzy (Jasmine) to say the daddy is the most handsome, brilliant, sexiest man alive part, then we all gonna be cool,” he joked.

It comes after the actor revealed his daughter was taken to hospital in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“We were up all night in the emergency room, we had something scary that happened with our baby girl Jasmine,” the former WWE star said.

“She’s OK now, thank God, but I just want to say thank you to everybody who was involved, so caring, compassionate and responsive.

“The 911 operator who was on the phone with me, who was extremely calm walking me through some processes, the Los Angeles Fire Department first responders, UCLA medical team and staff, the doctors, the nurses. Again, everybody, thank you guys so, so much.”