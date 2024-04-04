Rock the Arches music fest: Rock, country bands play to restore Fort Myers Beach landmark

Everyone loved the Fort Myers Beach arches, it seems.

The Spanish-style stone arches once marked the entrance to the Beach and Estero Island from Lee County's mainland. They were featured on postcards, and people often stopped to take photos with the iconic landmark.

Then bulldozers and a wrecking ball accidentally knocked down the arches in 1979, shocking people who grew up in the Fort Myers Beach area. That included Ray McDonald, now president of the nonprofit Restore Fort Myers Beach Arches.

"It's like tearing away your identity when you grew up on Fort Myers Beach in that era," McDonald says. "This was the front door to our hometown."

A postcard shows the original Fort Myers Beach arches.

Decades later, the nonprofit Restore Fort Myers Beach Arches is working hard to bring back that beloved landmark. And their mission ― with a few changes along the way ― continues this weekend with the fourth-annual Rock the Arches music fest in Fort Myers.

Here’s what you need to know about the Fort Myers Beach arches, the restoration effort and the music festival:

What were the Fort Myers Beach arches?

The 104-foot wide archway ― a series of several stone arches spanning San Carlos Boulevard ― stood 27-feet at its highest point in the middle. Vehicles would pass through the arches as they drove back and forth from Fort Myers Beach and the Lee County mainland.

The arches were built in 1924 by a subdivision developer. They were made of locally excavated coquina rock, sometimes called coral stone.

The arches were never actually on Estero Island and Fort Myers Beach, though. They were part of the Lee County mainland that eventually became San Carlos Island, thanks to a 1928 hurricane carving out the island and creating Hurricane Pass.

What happened to the Fort Myers Beach arches?

The arches were supposed to be saved and moved to make way for the Matanzas Pass Bridge, but a subcontractor instead knocked them down in 1979. The workers apparently never got the message.

McDonald remembers his mom crying and cursing when she heard the news. And he wasn't happy about it, either.

"The arches were as iconic to Fort Myers Beach as the St. Louis arch," McDonald says. "It would be like tearing down the Sanibel lighthouse."

The arches at Fort Myers Beach in 1925.

Decades later, the remains of the arches were discovered on the Buckingham property formerly owned by late Fort Myers Beach developer Frank Hemelgarn. His grandson, Rob Williams, contacted Restore Fort Myers Beach after finding their Facebook group.

Members of the nonprofit went there to find 17 giant pieces of coquina rock underneath a banyan tree and "40 years worth of foilage," McDonald says.

"It looked like Arch-henge," he says and laughs. "That's the best way to describe it."

What's the mission of Restore Fort Myers Beach Arches?

The nonprofit was founded in 2016 to bring back the original Fort Myers Beach arches to the base of the Matanzas Pass Bridge.

They weren't able to get support for that, though, McDonald says. So now they’re planning a smaller "commemorative arch" at Fort Myers Beach's Bowditch Point Park.

An artist's concept of the proposed commemorative arch in Fort Myers Beach's Bowditch Park. The arch will be made from stone from the old Fort Myers Beach arches, which once marked the entrance to the island.

The commemorative arch resulted from a 2021 compromise after several years' worth of proposals, negotiations and dead ends. The nonprofit struck an agreement with the Lee County government and the town of Fort Myers Beach.

The single arch will be a scaled-down, 20-foot section of the original arches using the original material.

"It's not what we started out trying to do, but it was a compromise," McDonald says. "And it'll save the material, and it'll tell the story."

The commemorative arch will include interpretive signs explaining the arches' history and an etched-brick pathway. Those bricks are being sold for $100 or $225 each at bricksrus.com/donorsite/walkthearches.

How much will it cost to restore the Fort Myers Beach arches?

They need at least $150,000 to build it, McDonald says. And the goal is to get to $200,000, since the cost of the project keeps going up because of inflation.

The nonprofit has raised about $50,000 so far, McDonald says. They had $80,000, but spent $30,000 last year on cutting the stone for the arch, getting etched brick for the arch's etched-brick pathway and paying bills for Rock the Arches.

Stone arches served as an entrance to a narrow land passage, and later a swing bridge, that brought visitors to Fort Myers Beach. County commissioners want staff to look at ways to memorialize the arches place in local history.

That's why Rock the Arches is so important, McDonald says.

"Our goal is to get $200,000 and just turn this project over to Lee County," he says. "Build this thing already."

What's happening at Rock the Arches?

Eleven Southwest Florida and regional bands will play from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 6-7 at Fort Myers' Alliance for the Arts. Tickets for the fourth-annual Rock the Arches festival are $13 per day, or $70 for VIP seating per day.

Everything you buy at Rock the Arches will count as donations toward the commemorative-arch project, McDonald says. That includes admission, raffle tickets, beer and liquor, T-shirts and more.

Country singer Matrasa Lynn

Money raised will be matched by sponsors Moss Marina and Arches Bayfront.

The "super-sized" fest moved to the Alliance this year. After Hurricane Ian, a suitable venue wasn't open yet on Fort Myers Beach, McDonald says.

In addition to the bands, there will be vendors, arts and crafts, car and truck shows, food, raffles and silent auctions.

Tales of the arches: Fort Myers Beach arches found new home a few years ago

What bands are playing Rock the Arches?

The music fest is divided into two themed days: Rock and country.

It opens Saturday with these rock acts:

Hairdaze

Rock Candy

Rock Republic

Dirty Work

David Rojas Jr.

Country singer Chas Collins

Then it continues Sunday with these country acts:

Matrasa Lynn

Unforgiven

Hillbilly Ryezin

Chas Collins

Way Out South

A'finnity Band

Eighties arena-rock cover band Rock Candy has played all but the first Rock the Arches fest, says singer Siren Voxx.

"You know that every note you're singing, everything you're playing is to benefit something worthwhile and a wonderful cause," Voxx says.

Eighties arena-rock cover band Rock Candy

She calls Restore Fort Myers Beach Arches a "wonderful thing," and says she's proud to be a part of the project.

"It's just a sweet thing in my heart that I want to see happen," Voxx says. "It's a tangible piece of history that we can all say, 'Hey, we made this happen and brought it back.'"

How can you donate or find out more about Rock the Arches?

For more information, visit facebook.com/restorethearches or rockthearches.com.

You can also call president Ray McDonald at 520-227-9902.

