The Rock admits one of his movies was 'incredibly unsuccessful'

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is never one to mince his words.

And as such he’s come clean about his movie Doom, adapted from the cult video game, being a bit of a disaster.

Well, a lot of a disaster.

He’s set to star in the forthcoming Rampage, also based on a video game, albeit a rather ancient one, and was forthcoming about the genre being a troubled one.

He told Total Film: “I lived the video game curse because I made Doom. And Doom was a movie based off a very popular video game and was incredibly unsuccessful.

“So I lived the curse, and I experienced it.”

The Rock in Doom with Karl Urban (Credit: Universal)

As for not making the same mistakes, he added that he’s be ‘made sure that there was a winking charm and humour in Rampage that, for me personally, was not in Doom‘.

Emerging in 2005, the movie aimed to take the classic first-person shooter from the PC to the big screen, with Johnson joined on the bill by Karl Urban and Rosamund Pike.

Helmed by director Andrzej Bartkowiak, who made movies like Romeo Must Die and Exit Wounds, was a critical and box office disaster.

It made $56 million worldwide, but cost Universal Pictures $60 million.

The late Roger Ebert wrote of it: “Doom is like some kid came over and is using your computer and won’t let you play.”

Rampage, meanwhile, is due out on April 13.

