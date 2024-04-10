The Rock Acquires Over 96,000 Shares Of TKO Stock

The Rock got rewarded for completing certain services, according to an SEC filing.

A new SEC filing shows that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson acquired 96,558 shares of TKO on April 7. The filing states that the shares vested “upon completion of certain services described” in his contract with WWE. Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the shares currently have a value of $9.41 million.

The Rock joined the TKO Board of Directors in January. He returned to WWE in February and was featured on WWE programming throughout the road to WrestleMania 40. He made his in-ring return at WrestleMania 40 Night One, as he and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

On the April 8 episode of WWE RAW, The Rock said he had to go away for a while, but he told Cody Rhodes that he would be coming back for him.

