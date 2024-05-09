Rochester’s signature dish lands spot in Washington Post crossword puzzle

The Garbage Plate has made national headlines before. On May 8, it made the Washington Post crossword puzzle as the answer to 36 across: “Rochester, New York, dish, with meat, fries, and baked beans.”

Mark Zaid, a high-profile Washington, D.C.-based lawyer who graduated from the University of Rochester in 1989 and is a Garbage Plate fanatic and a huge supporter of its creator, Nick Tahou Hots, highlighted the puzzle on X Thursday, writing, “Hey, @Nick_Tahou_Hots, look what was in yesterday’s @washingtonpost crossword puzzle!!! Love it!!! Although I prefer Mac Salad over beans.”

Hey @Nick_Tahou_Hots, look what was in yesterday's @washingtonpost crossword puzzle!!! Love it!!!! Although I prefer Mac Salad over beans. pic.twitter.com/U0gG1Xz8Io — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) May 9, 2024

The puzzle was co-authored by Rebecca Goldstein and Rachel Fabi.

Goldstein also highlighted the Garbage Plate clue on X, writing, “Love this one with @faBioethics (referring to Fabi by her X account).

“I have to know the genesis of this answer!” wrote Leo C. Stein under Goldstein’s post. “Are either of you from Rochester?”

Goldstein, who lives in Albany, replied: “It was the inspiration for the puzzle. I know of it from the internet, but I was born in Syracuse!”

