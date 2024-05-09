Rochester’s signature dish lands spot in Washington Post crossword puzzle
The Garbage Plate has made national headlines before. On May 8, it made the Washington Post crossword puzzle as the answer to 36 across: “Rochester, New York, dish, with meat, fries, and baked beans.”
Mark Zaid, a high-profile Washington, D.C.-based lawyer who graduated from the University of Rochester in 1989 and is a Garbage Plate fanatic and a huge supporter of its creator, Nick Tahou Hots, highlighted the puzzle on X Thursday, writing, “Hey, @Nick_Tahou_Hots, look what was in yesterday’s @washingtonpost crossword puzzle!!! Love it!!! Although I prefer Mac Salad over beans.”
Hey @Nick_Tahou_Hots, look what was in yesterday's @washingtonpost crossword puzzle!!! Love it!!!! Although I prefer Mac Salad over beans. pic.twitter.com/U0gG1Xz8Io
— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) May 9, 2024
The puzzle was co-authored by Rebecca Goldstein and Rachel Fabi.
Goldstein also highlighted the Garbage Plate clue on X, writing, “Love this one with @faBioethics (referring to Fabi by her X account).
Love this one with @faBioethics https://t.co/t0h41Q4F3k pic.twitter.com/VbuUGDndNp
— Rebecca Goldstein (@Rebecculous) May 8, 2024
“I have to know the genesis of this answer!” wrote Leo C. Stein under Goldstein’s post. “Are either of you from Rochester?”
Goldstein, who lives in Albany, replied: “It was the inspiration for the puzzle. I know of it from the internet, but I was born in Syracuse!”
Reporter Marcia Greenwood covers general assignments. Send story tips to mgreenwo@rocheste.gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @MarciaGreenwood.
This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Garbage Plate lands spot in Washington Post crossword puzzle