The Robot Vacuum You’ve Always Wanted Can Be Yours for Under $200

Roomba may have invented the modern robot vacuum, but startups have sprung up in the past few years to challenge their supremacy with cheap Roomba alternatives that cost under $200.

Robot vacuums work by rolling around your floor, sucking up dirt and dust particles; they’re generally small enough to fit under small spaces like your couch or bed too, letting them reach nooks and crannies upright vacuums can’t. Motion and depth sensors keep the vacuum from going over the same area over and over again, bumping into walls, or falling down the stairs. You can even set a robot vacuum to work on a schedule using an app or smart-home speaker like the Amazon Echo Dot, so it cleans when you’re not around to hear it.

If you’ve been on the fence about getting a robot vacuum because of price, you should strongly consider either of the cheap Roomba alternatives below. For Black Friday, Amazon has all of them on sale right now for under $200.

1. eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX, now $139.99 (was $249.99)

Eufy 11S

The eufy 11S Max is a thin, powerful vacuum, with a run time of up to 100 minutes, according to the brand, and it’s available for 44% off, bringing it under $200.

Eufy also says that this robot vacuum boasts quiet operation, no louder than the microwave in your kitchen. Its suction capabilities are decent too, able to lift up dirt, dust and debris from all kinds of floors. With DropSense technology, you won’t even have to worry about this vacuum falling down the stairs.

Other features include triple filtration, multiple cleaning modes and a large dust box, so this robot vacuum can clean up your entire house with ease. Once it’s done, that smart gadget will automatically return to its charging base, ready for the next cleaning session.

$139.99 $249.99 44% off

Buy eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX On Amazon

2. Shark ION Robot Vacuum, now $199 (was $229.99)

Shark ION

The Shark ION robot vacuum features a run time of up to 120 minutes, and right now it’s on sale, discounted to just under $200.

This smart robot vacuum functions with your chosen voice assistant whether that’s Google or Alexa. Feel free to also use the SharkClean app to set up cleaning schedules or start up your robot vacuum if voice assistance is not your thing.

As for cleaning, the Shark ION uses a three-brush design allowing it to grab dirt from all the nooks and crannies of your home. It’s also built for all kinds of floors so be it carpet or wood, your Shark vacuum will continue suctioning.

Finally, there are cliff sensors for drop protection so you can leave your robot vacuum on and go about your day.

$208.98 $229.99 9% off

Buy Shark ION Robot Vacuum On Amazon

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Another good Roomba alternative is the Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, now down to the new low price of $88.88. This robot vacuum features strong suction power, self-charging capabilities and is Alexa-compatible.

The brand also says it’s ideal for pet hair just in case you have a furry friend living with you. Battery is said to last up to 120 minutes, with your vacuum automatically returning to its self-charging base once it’s low on power.

There are anti-collision and anti-drop sensors too, to prevent your robovac from crashing into furniture or toppling down the stairs. You’ll even be able to set cleaning schedules through the Lefant app.

$88.88 $199.99 56% off

Buy Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner On Amazon

4. iRobot Roomba 694, now $159 (was $274.99)

iRobot Roomba 694 Vacuum

If you’re still in the market for a Roomba but don’t want to spend upwards of $500, go with the iRobot Roomba 694, currently marked down to $159 — totaling $115.99 in savings.

Use this robot vacuum with your Alexa voice assistant or through to iRobot app to get it moving, set up cleaning schedules or send it to particular areas of your room that require a more thorough cleaning.

There’s smart navigation too which lets your new robot vacuum map out your home plus dirt detect technology for a more thorough cleaning on the grimiest floors. And, with edge sweeping brushes your new robot vacuum will never miss a corner.

Similar to other robot vacuums the Roomba 694 returns to its base for automatic charging and has a 90-minute run time for thorough cleaning.

$159.00 $274.99 42% off

Buy iRobot Roomba 694 On Amazon

