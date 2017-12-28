Robin Wright is dating fashion executive Clement Giraudet: report

Robin Wright might have a new love in her life.

The House of Cards actress, 51, is dating Saint Laurent VIP relations manager Clement Giraudet, according to Page Six. The two are reportedly spending the holidays together at Squaw Valley, an upscale resort in Tahoe City, California.

Wright and Giraudet were first spotted together in September during Paris Fashion Week, when they were photographed at a soccer game with her 23-year-old son Hopper Penn. The three were seen in the stands at Parc des Princes Stadium while Wright and Giraudet got close. The actress also attended Saint Laurent’s fashion show.

Their connection dates back to the Cannes Film Festival in May, when Wright spoke at a talk sponsored by the same group that oversees Saint Laurent, according to Page Six. Giraudet was also in town, but the two weren’t seen together.

A rep for Wright didn’t immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Wright was previously married to Sean Penn from 1996 to 2010. The actors share son Hopper and daughter Dylan, 25. She was most recently involved with actor Ben Foster. They were engaged for a year before calling it off in August 2015.