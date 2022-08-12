Robin Williams's kids honor their 'incredibly kind and joyful' dad 8 years after death

Robin Williams's kids are remembering him on the 8th anniversary of his death.

The Mrs. Doubtfire and Good Will Hunting star's son, Zak Williams, posted a message Thursday that was both loving and humorous.

"Dad, on the eighth anniversary of your passing, I'm remembering how incredibly kind and joyful you were," tweeted 39-year-old Zak, who is from Robin's first marriage. "I deeply miss you you wonderful, hairy man and will be celebrating your life today. Love you so so much!"

Zelda Williams, who is from the comedy legend's second marriage and is his only daughter, posted a quote from Japanese writer Haruki Murakami's novel Kafka on the Shore.

"'And once the storm is over, you won't remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won't even be sure, whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won't be the same person who walked in,'" the Lisa Frankenstein director, 33, wrote.

Zelda also shared a thread with suicide prevention resources, adding, "I don't ask for much, but if I may, be gentle with your hearts today. I know I'm trying."

The Academy Award-winning Robin — who was also dad to 30-year-old Cody — died by suicide on Aug. 11, 2014 at his home in Tiburon, Calif. He was 63. Robin had been misdiagnosed with early stages of Parkinson's disease before he died. An autopsy revealed he unknowingly had Lewy body dementia (LBD), a brain disorder that causes a decline in thinking, reasoning and independence. Robin's third wife, Susan Williams, told ABC News the following year, "Lewy body dementia is what killed Robin. It's what took his life and that's what I spent the last year trying to get to the bottom of, what took my husband's life."

Tributes to Robin extended beyond his family, including one from Jessica Chastain. Robin annually granted two student scholarships at Juilliard, and she was a recipient of the honor. Getting the scholarship meant she was able to be the first person in her family to graduate college.

Chastain, who has gone on to win her own Academy Award, called Robin "a prince among men. I owe so much to this kind hearted giant. Thinking of him and his generosity today."

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911, or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.