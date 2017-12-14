Robin Roberts Epically Shades Omarosa On-Air: 'Bye, Felicia'

"Bye, Felicia!"

That's the only thing Robin Roberts has to say to Omarosa Manigault Newman, after the former reality star resigned from her role in the White House with the promise to share her story in a tell-all.

“She said she has a story to tell, I’m sure she’ll be selling that story,” Roberts said on Thursday's Good Morning America, before hilariously concluding with a “Bye, Felicia.”

The White House announced on Wednesday that Omarosa, who appeared on President Donald Trump's The Apprentice, had resigned as his director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. It was later reported that Omarosa was actually fired from her position, which she denied during a sit-down interview with GMA's Michael Strahan on Thursday, announcing plans to "tell her story."

Roberts was quickly celebrated for her sassy comment on Thursday, with viewers taking to Twitter to praise "the classiest shade I have ever seen thrown."

That was the classiest shade I have ever seen thrown. — Lynette the Threat (@nikkiLynette) December 14, 2017

Did I just hear Robin Roberts say “Bye Felicia” to Omarosa?! The ☕️☕️☕️☕️ @GMA is 🔥🔥🔥🔥 today! — Ignacio Torres (@igstorres) December 14, 2017

Robin Roberts is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/G9UAp2akal — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) December 14, 2017

Robin Roberts had the same look on her face that your mom would have when you told her you had good grades but your teacher already called the house to tell her the truth https://t.co/ChZqefapfT — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) December 14, 2017

See more on Roberts in the video below.

