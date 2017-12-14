    Robin Roberts Epically Shades Omarosa On-Air: 'Bye, Felicia'

    Roberts brought a side of sass to Thursday's 'Good Morning America.'

    "Bye, Felicia!" 

    That's the only thing Robin Roberts has to say to Omarosa Manigault Newman, after the former reality star resigned from her role in the White House with the promise to share her story in a tell-all. 

    “She said she has a story to tell, I’m sure she’ll be selling that story,” Roberts said on Thursday's Good Morning America, before hilariously concluding with a “Bye, Felicia.”

    The White House announced on Wednesday that Omarosa, who appeared on President Donald Trump's The Apprentice, had resigned as his director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison. It was later reported that Omarosa was actually fired from her position, which she denied during a sit-down interview with GMA's Michael Strahan on Thursday, announcing plans to "tell her story." 

    Roberts was quickly celebrated for her sassy comment on Thursday, with viewers taking to Twitter to praise "the classiest shade I have ever seen thrown." 

    See more on Roberts in the video below. 

    RELATED CONTENT:

    Omarosa Marries Pastor John Allen Newman -- See the Pic!

    Robin Roberts Talks Coming Out and Going Public with Her Girlfriend

    Robin Roberts On Josh Elliott Leaving and Michael Strahan Joining 'GMA'

    Related Articles