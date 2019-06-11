Robin Givens Denies Having an Affair with Brad Pitt: 'Never, Ever Happened'

Robin Givens is setting the record straight on her rumored affair with Brad Pitt.

During her appearance on Sunday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a fan asked Givens, 54, if the claims made by her ex-husband Mike Tyson regarding her relationship with Pitt, 55, were true.

In his memoir Undisputed Truth, Tyson, 52, alleged that he once drove to Givens’ house and saw her in a car with Pitt in the driveway after they had split.

Tyson also claimed he caught Givens and Pitt in bed together while they were still married.

“Pulling up in the driveway, that part is true,” Givens said. “I didn’t read the book, but I was told he says he caught us in bed, which never happened. Never, ever, ever happened.”

When asked to elaborate on why she and Pitt were in the car together, Givens said, “We were coming from like a screening or something.”

Pitt had guest-starred on her show Head of the Class in the late 1980s.

Host Andy Cohen went on to question another claim Tyson made — that he startled Pitt when he approached them in the driveway.

Cohen, 51, explained Tyson alleged that Pitt said, “Don’t hit me, don’t hit me.”

“No,” Givens said, adding, “Does that sound like Brad?”

“I mean, Brad’s got some swag, you know what I mean?” Givens said.

A rep for Pitt did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Givens and Tyson were married in 1988 and divorced in 1989.

Cohen later read another fan’s question for Givens about her romance with Howard Stern.

“Oh my God this is like a walk down memory lane. I wish I was getting this much action now, Andy!” Givens said before opening up about Stern.

“Are his comments about his small penis accurate or are they just jokes?” Cohen read, adding that Stern “talks constantly about having a small penis.”

“Howard Stern was a magnificent lover,” Givens said proudly. “Like unbelievable.”

Gives then admitted that the two dated for a “little while.”

As for his size, Givens coyly said, “It was all good.”