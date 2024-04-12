Roberto Cavalli, Italian fashion designer whose creations adorned celebrities, dies at 83

Roberto Cavalli, founder of the eponymous Italian fashion house and whose bold and intricate designs were worn by Taylor Swift, Madonna, Zendaya and other A-listers, has died. He was 83.

His company, which he founded in 1970, announced the news on Instagram Friday.

"It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Robert Cavalli. From humble beginnings in Florence Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all," the statement reads.

"Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves," the message continues. "Roberto Cavalli's legacy will live on via his creativity, his love of nature and via his family who he cherished."

Fausto Puglisi, the brand's creative director, said in a statement, "Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always. It is the greatest honour of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style."

He concluded, "Rest in peace you will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me."

The fashion house also shared a quote by Cavalli: "I copy the dress of an animal because I love to copy God. I think God is the most fantastic designer."

His designs were recognizable for their bold prints inspired by zebras, jaguars, cheetahs and more. In February, the during Milan Fashion Week, the brand debuted its fall/winter 2024-25 collection, designed by Puglisi and featuring marble-inspired prints that were called an "ode to metamorphosis, with polychrome marbles representing and inspiring a woman's readiness to transform, evolve, and reinterpret herself."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Roberto Cavalli dead: Italian designer worn by celebrities dies at 83