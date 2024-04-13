Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse: A Complete Relationship Timeline

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson are two peas in a pod, considering they both have a tendency to tell the press ridiculous lies about themselves. For instance, Waterhouse once said that she rinses her hair with Coca-Cola, but seven years later admitted she lied because she was “bored.” In 2012 Pattinson famously told a story about watching a clown die at a circus while promoting the film Water for Elephants, only to reveal he “made the whole thing up” because he didn’t know what else to say.

The pretty little liars have been linked since 2018 and have basically been inseparable ever since. Here’s a timeline of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse’s relationship, from when it all started to their red-carpet debut four years later, and beyond.

2018

July 30, 2018: E! publishes a photo of Waterhouse and Pattinson showing some PDA on a date night in London. The couple saw Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again at the Electric Cinema in Notting Hill and got drinks at Soho House afterward. Now, this is an ideal date. No wonder they are still going strong….

August 2018: A source confirms to Us Weekly that the pair have been dating “for months.” The source also said that they have “known each other and been around each other for a long time,” and that they “definitely have a love of music in common.” You mean the Mama Mia! Here We Go Again soundtrack?

2019

January 11, 2019: Pattinson joins Waterhouse at an intimate celebration in London for her 27th birthday. Guests included Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne.

January 27, 2019: Pattinson and Waterhouse hold hands on a walk in London.

April 2019: Pattinson is asked about Waterhouse during an interview with The Sunday Times, but he doesn’t really respond. “If you let people in, it devalues what love is. If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you’d think it extremely rude,” he says. “If you put up a wall it ends up better. I can’t understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it’s the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo. The line between when you’re performing and when you’re not will eventually get washed away and you’ll go completely mad.”

May 2019: Waterhouse is photographed attending 33rd Pattinson’s birthday dinner at the Chateau Marmont.

June 2019: The couple reportedly goes on a double date with Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, per Us Weekly.

September 4, 2019: Sofia Malamute shares a photo of the pair cuddled up during a trip to Ibiza.

2020

January 17, 2020: Waterhouse sparks engagement rumors by wearing a ring on her left ring finger to Dior’s Perfume Dinner at Caviar Kaspia in Paris.

May 2020: GQ reports that Pattinson is quarantining “with his girlfriend” in that iconic COVID-era profile of the Batman star.

July 2020: “They are very loved-up,” a source tells People. “They haven’t been together that long. But everything seems on the fast track. They are always laughing and smiling at each other.”

September 2020: The pair are photographed kissing during a quarantine walk with both of their masks pulled under their chins.

October 2020: A source tells E! that the pair have discussed getting engaged. “Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush. Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other,” the source said. “They are a really good match. They have both been spending time in the UK together during this last year and their relationship is stronger than ever.”

November 23, 2020: The couple is photographed on a walk with Pattinson’s parents in London.

2021

April 15, 2021: A photo of Waterhouse kissing Pattinson can be seen in the background of the model’s latest Instagram post. “The closest she’ll ever get to posting a picture of him,” one Instagram user commented.

July 29, 2021: Waterhouse posts and deletes a series of tweets slamming a joke the Gossip Girl reboot made about her relationship with Pattinson. In the show’s third episode, Luna (Zión Moreno) attempts to school Zoya (Whitney Peak) on the importance of image and style after she and Obie (Eli Brown) are dubbed The Prince and the Popo by a gossip blog. “When are you going to get it?” Luna asks Zoya. “As far as the press is concerned, he’s R-Patz and you’re Suki Nobody.”

“Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy,” Waterhouse tweeted, tagging Gossip Girl writer Lila Feinberg. “Seeing critiques of the patriarchy and sexism, then I get name-checked as somebody’s nobody girlfriend,” she continued in a second tweet. “Make it make sense.”

2022

February 2022: While promoting The Batman on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Pattinson admits he was “absolutely terrified” to watch his performance, but Waterhouse’s reaction “changed the entire thing.”

“It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching…kind of, superhero movies,” Pattinson says. “Just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time.”

Bringing his hand up to his face, he continues, “And then actually just held my hand and just touched it right there, and I could feel a little tear. I was like, ‘No way!’”

December 3, 2022: After four years, the pair finally make their red-carpet debut at the Dior fall 2023 menswear show in Giza, Egypt.

You can even see a video of the sweet moment here.

December 29, 2022: The pair are photographed on a walk in NYC. Pattinson is still masked up!

2023

February 19, 2023: Suki Waterhouse opens up about their relationship to The Times of London, saying, “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years.”

Despite their busy schedules, Waterhouse says the pair do their best to make time for each other. “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him,” she says. “Then he’ll come out for a couple of days.” She continues, “Rob definitely isn’t getting advice from me about acting, but of course, I’ll try and get him to help me with an audition before he falls asleep on the sofa.”

Waterhouse also shares her excitement about the idea of future children. “You have to be like, ‘I’m going be a sitting cow for a bit of time,’ but it’s going to be worth it," she says. “I can’t wait.”

May 1, 2023: The couple subtly coordinates during their first joint Met Gala appearance. She wore Fendi, while he dressed in Dior.

July 30, 2023: The pair are photographed holding hands in NYC.

October 21, 2023: Suki Waterhouse continues to embrace the sheer dress look for her third red-carpet appearance with Robert Pattinson. This time, the pair attended the GO Campaign Annual Gala in Los Angeles. Waterhouse wore a sheer burgundy gown over black underwear, while Pattinson was very smiley in an all-black ensemble.

November 19, 2023: After weeks of rumors, Waterhouse confirms her pregnancy during a performance at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico. "I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on,” she joked with the crowd while gesturing towards her baby bump, per one video shared on X. “I’m not sure it’s working.”

December 6, 2023: The pair are photographed together during a rare public outing for a screening of Poor Things starring Emma Stone. They were joined by Waterhouse's close friend Taylor Swift.

December 18, 2023: Waterhouse sparks engagement rumors when she's photographed wearing what appears to be a diamond engagement ring while on a stroll with Pattinson.

December 22, 2023: Multiple outlets report that Waterhouse and Pattinson are engaged. “They are engaged. They both want to be married," a source at People. “It’s important for them.” Meanwhile, another source tells Entertainment Tonight that the couple is "incredibly happy and excited for their future together as a couple and family."

March 26, 2024: The Daily Mail reports that Waterhouse and Pattinson have welcomed their first child by sharing photos of the new parents pushing a light pink baby stroller.

April 4, 2024: Waterhouse shares the first photo of their newborn on Instagram with the caption, “Welcome to the world angel.”

April 9, 2024: Waterhouse gets honest about her postpartum journey, sharing a series of mirror selfies in a high-waist pair of disposable postpartum underwear by the brand Frida. “The fourth trimester has been… humbling,” she captioned the photos. “The postpartum period has been filled with exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, soo many hormones! I’m proud of everything my body has achieved and proud of the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period. 💕”

April 12, 2024: Suki Waterhouse really loves announcing big news on stage! On night one of Coachella, Waterhouse revealed that she and Pattinson welcomed a baby girl. “I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down,” she told the crowd, per fan recordings. "I love amazing ladies and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."

This post will be updated.

Originally Appeared on Glamour