Robert Pattinson tries to microwave pasta and it all goes horribly wrong

Robert Pattinson blew up a microwave during a virtual interview.

The Twilight star, 34, chatted with GQ for a feature, for which he even staged his own photo shoot. During the video chat with the writer, in which he was to put his minimalist cooking skills on display, the British heartthrob actually fried the appliance — light show and all.

In the bizarre story, Pattinson, on a break from making The Batman amid the coronavirus, told the mag he pitched an idea for fast-food pasta to L.A. restauranteur Lele Massimini. The meeting didn’t go well, he said, and when he tried to make the pasta during the interview to show off his on-the-go concept — using only ingredients he procured at his local corner store (pasta, pre-sliced cheese, sauce, sugar and cornflakes in lieu of breadcrumbs) — it flopped as well.

The process, which the writer equated to “cooking meth,” saw Pattinson using latex gloves, one of which burned in the process, leading him to yelp. That should have been a sign. However, he continued making what he dubbed Piccolini Cuscino by first nuking penne pasta in the microwave for eight minutes. Then he combined it with the other ingredients, layering them in an aluminum foil ball. (Even he seemed doubtful it work.)

After a discussion of how you should never microwave foil, he went to what he said was the oven (he had never used it in his London rental) and popped it in for 10 minutes. But as he walked back to the phone to continue the FaceTiming, behind him “a lightning bolt erupts from the oven/microwave, and Pattinson ducks like someone outside has opened fire,” the writer said. He crouched on the ground laughing “as the oven throws off stray flickers of light and sound.”

From the floor, Pattinson said, “The f***ing electricity... Oh, my God” and the oven/microwave then went dark.

“Yeah, I think I have to leave that alone,” he said, standing up. “But that is a Piccolini Cuscino.”

Chef Pattinson has been staying in his London apartment with “his girlfriend,” the story noted, presumably referring to actress and model Suki Waterhouse. The story noted that the apartment was rented by The Batman production for him and, when not eating microwave pasta, all meals are provided by the film to keep him in Batman shape.

He said he come to London from his home in L.A. with just three T-shirts, not expecting the hiatus from filming and quarantine to keep him there.

We’re sure he didn’t expect to have to reimburse anyone for a microwave either.

