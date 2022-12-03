Robert Pattinson and Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Make Red Carpet Debut At Dior Fashion Show

Worth the wait.

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse—who have been dating for four years—finally made their official red carpet debut at the Dior fall 2023 menswear show on Dec. 3 in Giza, Egypt.

For the fashionable event, the Twilight alum donned a cream-colored suit over a brown turtleneck sweater, while the model wore a dusty purple, semi-sheer slip dress with long sleeves, paired with a bold red lip. On the carpet, Rob and Suki posed together and smiled for photos before heading into the runway show, where they sat next to each other in the front row.

The stylish stars first sparked romance rumors in the summer of 2018 when they were spotted engaging in some heavy PDA during a late night out in London. Although their relationship started out as very "casual," the pairing turned serious with Rob and Suki quarantining together in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, a source told E! News that the two were starting to think about their future together,

"Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush," a source told E! News that year. "Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other."

Aside from a few public sightings and rare interview comments, Rob and Suki have made an effort to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. Despite their low-key nature, another source confirmed to E! News that the couple were "still going strong."

"They are very solid in their relationship," a source told E! News in November 2021. "They've gone to a few events together lately and are always just totally joined at the hip. You can tell he's completely in love with her."

Rob—who previously dated FKA twigs for three years until their 2017 split—previously explained the importance of keeping his relationship private, saying, "If you put up a wall it ends up better."

"If you let people in, it devalues what love is," he told The Sunday Times in 2019. "If a stranger on the street asked you about your relationship, you'd think it extremely rude. I can't understand how someone can walk down the street holding hands, and it's the same as when I do it and a hundred people are taking your photo.

The Batman star continued, "The line between when you're performing and when you're not will eventually get washed away and you'll go completely mad."

