Robert O'Neill, Former Navy SEAL Who Claims He Killed Osama Bin Laden, Arrested in Texas

Robert O'Neill, the man who claims he fired the bullet that killed Osama Bin Laden, was arrested in Texas earlier this week.

On Wednesday, the Dallas Morning News reported the former Navy SEAL was taken into custody in Frisco and hit with a Class A misdemeanor charge of assault causing bodily injury and a Class C misdemeanor charge of public intoxication. O'Neill was released from jail on a $3,500 bond, and police gave no further details behind his arrest.

O'Neill offered no comment on the arrest, and it's unclear if he had a lawyer to represent him. According to several social media posts, O'Neill was in town to record a podcast at a cigar lounge.

This isn't the first time O'Neill has gotten himself in trouble. In 2020, he was banned from Delta Airlines after refusing to wear a mask, and in 2016 he was arrested for drunk driving. Prosecutors dropped the charges in October of that year.

The 47-year-old shot to fame after he claimed he killed Osama Bin Laden during a raid in 2011. O'Neill shared the story in his 2017 book The Operator, but the United States government hasn't confirmed or denied his claim.

In an interview with TMZ in 2018, O'Neill revealed he was listening to The Game's "Red Nation" the night Osama Bin Laden was killed.

"I actually listened to 'Red Nation' by The Game [featuring Lil Wayne]," he said before confirming he was a big fan. "He's got some good stuff going on."

