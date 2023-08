U.S. Associated Press

Civil rights groups asked a federal judge Tuesday to stop Florida officials from enforcing a section of a new state immigration law that criminalizes transporting someone who has entered the United States unlawfully. Almost immediately after it was filed, U.S. District Judge Roy Altman denied the request for a temporary injunction on a technicality, saying Gov. Ron DeSantis and other defendants who include prosecutors from across Florida hadn't been properly given notice about the motion. Other provisions of the new immigration law championed by DeSantis bolster his migrant relocation program and limit social services for immigrants lacking permanent legal status.