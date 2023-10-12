Robert De Niro Writes An Oscar-Worthy Manifesto About Donald Trump’s ‘Evil’

Robert De Niro came at Donald Trump like a raging bull at The New Republic’s “Stop Trump Summit” on Wednesday ― and the actor wasn’t even there. (Watch the video below.)

Recovering from COVID-19, the “Killers of the Flower Moon” star wrote down his feelings and had ex-Trump administration official Miles Taylor read them at the New York City gathering.

De Niro’s basic message: Trump’s not bad, he’s evil. And the film legend delivered it eloquently with a nod to his career playing several hoodlums and meeting a few real ones.

“I’ve spent a lot of time studying bad men. I’ve examined their characteristics, their mannerisms, the utter banality of their cruelty,” De Niro said in the statement. “Yet there’s something different about Donald Trump. When I look at him, I don’t see a bad man. Truly. I see an evil one.”

De Niro continued, “He’s a wannabe tough guy with no morals or ethics. No sense of right or wrong. No regard for anyone but himself — not the people he was supposed to lead and protect.”

The Oscar winning-actor, one of the entertainment industry’s mostpersistent Trump critics, warned of the repercussions of the four-times-indicted ex-president winning back the White House in 2024.

“Democracy won’t survive the return of a wannabe dictator,” De Niro said. “And it won’t overcome evil if we are divided.”

He wrote that the solution to bridging the gap is reaching out to Trump supporters.

“They’re not stupid, and we must not condemn them for making a stupid choice,” he said. “Our future doesn’t just depend on us. It depends on them.”

Fast-forward to 6:33:00 for De Niro’s remarks: