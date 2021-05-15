Robert De Niro Says 'I Tore My Quad Somehow' and Gives Update on Injury: 'Pain Was Excruciating'
Robert DeNiro
Robert De Niro recently injured his leg. But according to the two-time Academy Award winner, 77, the show must go on, even amid the "excruciating" pain.
"I tore my quad somehow," De Niro told IndieWire, giving an update on his recovery.
"It's just a simple stepping over something and I just went down," he said. "The pain was excruciating and now I have to get it fixed. But it happens, especially when you get older, you have to be prepared for unexpected things. But it's manageable."
The actor also noted that he didn't think the injury would affect his performance as cattleman William Hale. "What I'm doing with Scorsese in Killers of the Flower Moon, I'm pretty much a sedentary character in a way. I don't move around a lot, thank God. So we'll manage," De Niro added. "I just have to get the procedure done and keep it straight in a certain position and let it heal."
Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio
On Thursday, De Niro flew home to New York City, where he sought medical attention. A rep for the actor previously told PEOPLE that production was not delayed as he was already scheduled to depart that day, taking two weeks off from filming.
"While at his on-location home in Oklahoma for the filming of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert De Niro injured his quadriceps muscle which will be treated medically in New York," the rep said in a statement. "This will not affect production as he was not scheduled to film again for another three weeks."
Based on the David Grann book of the same name, Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma, depicting the serial murders of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, which came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
De Niro stars alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, who plays his nephew Ernest Burkhart. The Apple film is scheduled to premiere later this year.