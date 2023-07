Lifestyle Wrestle Zone

Ric Flair is getting into the energy drink business. Carma HoldCo and LGNDS have partnered with Ric Flair for a new mushroom-infused energy drink called Wooooo Energy! The drink contains a blend of Lion’s Mane, Cordyceps, Chaga, Turkey Tail, Shiitake, Maitake, and Reishi mushrooms. Wooooo! Energy is blended with Taurine, L-Theanine, and Gotu Kola Extract […] The post Ric Flair Has A New Mushroom Infused Energy Drink Called ‘Wooooo Energy!’ appeared first on Wrestlezone.