Robert Klane Dies; ‘Weekend At Bernie’s Screenwriter Was 81

Robert Klane, the writer-director best known for penning Weekend at Bernie’s and National Lampoon’s European Vacation, died Aug. 29 of kidney failure in Woodland Hills, CA. He was 81.

Besides the 1989 movie that starred Andrew McCarthy and Jonathan Silverman, Klane also wrote for Tracey Takes On …,The Odd Couple: Together Again, The Man With One Red Shoe and Unfaithfully Yours. He also worked in the writers rooms for M*A*S*H* and The Michele Lee Show.

“Klane’s satirical and daring writing pushed the boundaries of good taste, while depicting the unfairness of life through themes of sex, family, madness and death,” Klane’s son, Jon, said in a statement.

Born in Long Island, Klane earned his English degree at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He penned two novels —The Horse is Dead and Where’s Poppa? — the latter of which was adapted by Klane into a feature film directed by Carl Reiner.

His third novel was also adapted into a feature film, Fire Sale, starring Alan Arkin.

Klane made his directorial debut with Thank God It’s Friday in 1978.

Klane is survived by his wife J.C. Scott, his brother Larry, his sons David and Jon, his daughter Caitlin and five grandchildren.

