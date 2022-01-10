Robert Durst, Wealthy Killer At The Heart Of HBO's 'The Jinx,' Dead At 78

Robert Durst during sentencing on Oct. 14, 2021, in Los Angeles. He was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for killing Susan Berman. (Photo: Myung J. Chun via Getty Images)

Robert Durst, the onetime New York real estate scion convicted of one murder and suspected of others, died Mondayat age 78.

Durst died in Stockton, California, where he was serving a life sentence. His lawyer, Chip Lewis, told The New York Times Durst went into cardiac arrest at a hospital near the prison and was unable to be revived.

He’d contracted COVID-19 and was briefly placed on a ventilator last year, contributing to his preexisting health problems.

“Mr. Durst passed away early this morning while in the custody of California’s Department of Corrections,” Lewis said in a statement. “We understand that his death was due to natural causes associated with a litany of medical issues we had repeatedly reported to the court over the last couple of years.”

Durst, who has been incarcerated since his 2015 arrest, is estranged from his family, which operates some of the most prestigious real estate in New York City.

His trial was delayed due to the pandemic, but Durst was ultimately convicted in September of shooting his friend Susan Berman in the back of the head in 2000 out of fear, prosecutors alleged, that she would give up information about his connection to the death of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack. He was sentenced to life in prison in October.

McCormack vanished in February 1982 after allegedly telling a friend she was afraid of Durst. She is presumed dead, although her remains have never been found.

Berman had served as a spokeswoman for her college pal Durst in the wake of McCormack’s disappearance, but she later fell on hard times.

Durst was dramatically arrested in New Orleans ― with a latex face-and-shoulders mask and over $40,000 in cash ― for the shooting just hours before the final episode of a documentary about him, “The Jinx,” aired on HBO.

He was held without bail, having attempted to flee a murder charge in Texas more than a decade prior.

In 2003, Durst was tried for the murder of a neighbor, Morris Black. He claimed that Black’s gun had gone off while Durst was trying to defend himself, and admitted to dismembering the body out of supposed concern authorities would not believe him. He was ultimately acquitted.

Durst had been under increasing scrutiny for McCormack’s disappearance, with a New York prosecutor reportedly seeking his indictment. In their victim impact statements, several of Berman’s friends and family members implored Durst to tell McCormack’s family what he allegedly did with her body.

This story is developing. Please check back soon for more.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.