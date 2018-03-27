Robert Downey Jr teases new stars joining The Voyage Of Doctor Dolittle

Oscar-winners Octavia Spencer and Marion Cotillard will voice characters as will wrestler John Cena.

Robert Downey Jr has announced he will be joined Oscar-winners Octavia Spencer and Marion Cotillard in The Voyage Of Doctor Dolittle.

The actor, 52, tweeted on Tuesday that wrestler John Cena and The Big Sick’s Kumail Nanjiani would also join the previously announced voice cast which includes Emma Thompson, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez and Ralph Fiennes.

The film, based on British author Hugh Lofting’s books about the doctor who can speak to animals, will feature both a voice cast and a live-action cast.

Downey Jr, Jim Broadbent, Michael Sheen and Antonio Banderas are all set to star on-screen in the Universal film.

Cena will play a polar bear, according to a tweet from the WWE star.

“Because I’m a polar bear, does that mean I’m finally cool? Doubt it! I can BEARly wait to see this project to life,” he wrote.

Dear Doctor Dolittle: Because I’m a polar bear, does that mean I’m finally cool? Doubt it! I can BEARly wait to see this project to life. Thank you Dolittle Family! https://t.co/OfWXKt3oo7 — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 27, 2018

It is expected to come out in April next year, shortly before Downey Jr returns to cinemas with his Tony Stark character in Marvel’s Avengers 4.