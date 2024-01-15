Robert Downey Jr. roasts critics at Critics Choice Awards: 'Such beautiful feedback'

Even with a Critics Choice Awards victory under his belt, Robert Downey Jr. is taking the peanut gallery head on.

The “Oppenheimer” star, who won best supporting actor at the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards Sunday night, delivered a sardonic acceptance speech in which the actor highlighted some of the critiques he’s received from members of the award ceremony’s parent organization, the Critics Choice Association.

“You know, I was just thinking this morning, I love critics,” Downey joked. “The Critics Choice Association, they’ve given me such beautiful feedback – just so many great moments and some of it’s so poetic – I just want to share some of their thoughts with you over the years.”

In a deadpan style, Downey went on to poke fun at critics’ snarky assessment of his performances.

“The first one's kind of like haiku: sloppy, messy and lazy,” Downey said. “The next one’s more metaphoric: like Pee-wee Herman emerging from a coma. This was from a Brit: a puzzling waste of talent. And lastly, and this one lingered: amusing as a bedlocked fart.”

The actor concluded his speech with a playful shout-out to his “Oppenheimer” castmates, including Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Alden Ehrenreich.

“I just want to say to my Oppenhomies, every day of filming was like having my ego’s ass handed to me at the door,” Downey said. “And I think it couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.”

