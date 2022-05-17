Robert Downey Jr. to Restore Classic Cars in Climate-Focused Discovery+ Series (Exclusive)

Calling gearheads! Robert Downey Jr. is set to restore classic cars in his second Discovery+ series.

The unscripted series, with a working title Downey’s Dream Cars, is produced by Team Downey — the production banner led by Robert and Susan Downey — and Boat Rocker’s Matador Content. The series will launch in late 2022 on the Warner Bros. Discovery streaming platform, but with a twist.

As Downey and his team of experts revive classic cars, they also look to restore a battered global environment by creating eco-friendly automobiles for the 21st century.

“My goal is to showcase that it’s possible to keep the integrity of classic cars while leveraging new tech and innovation to make them more eco-friendly. I’m thrilled audiences will get to see this series on Discovery+ later this year,” said Robert Downey Jr. in a statement.

The series is the second project out of Team Downey for Discovery+ after production of the four-part docuseries The Bond. The latest show, Downey’s Dream Cars, aims to bring the Iron Man star’s passion for climate change to the car restoration space.

The transformation series does this by updating Downey’s prized cars for a new millennium while showcasing the power and style that made the vintage automobiles legendary in the first place.

“We are excited to bring audiences a series that shows the spirit of who Downey is and puts his passion for the environment center stage. That, and who better than Robert Downey Jr. to make eco-friendly cars look this good?” Nancy Daniels, chief brand officer of Discovery and Factual, said in her own statement.

Downey’s Dream Cars is executive produced by Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Emily Barclay Ford for Team Downey; along with Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin, Dave Larzelere and Ben Wood. Kyle Wheeler is senior executive producer, and Paola Espinosa is coordinating producer for Discovery+.

