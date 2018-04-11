Did Robert Downey Jr. just say goodbye to the MCU in this 'Avengers: Infinity War' video?

There’s no way that the superpowered residents of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will make it through their looming Infinity War without suffering a few casualties. And there’s already been plenty of debate — to say nothing of side bets — among fans about which heroes will fall during the all-star Marvel Studios team-up, which is poised to dominate the box office on April 27 with record-setting advanced ticket sales that are topping even Marvel Studios’ reigning champ, Black Panther. A just-released behind-the-scenes video has raised the odds on Robert Downey Jr.’s iron-clad Tony Stark being the Avenger who goes to his final reward. (Watch the video above.)

While the clip devotes much of its two-and-a-half minute runtime to the large cast’s on-set tomfoolery, it turns sweetly sentimental in the closing moments when Mark Ruffalo pays tribute to Downey, who kicked off the MCU 10 years ago in the first Iron Man. “He’s the godfather of all this,” the Hulk’s alter ego says earnestly. Downey then picks up the thread, calling his decade-long journey “the adventure of a lifetime,” tellingly adding, “I get a little misty thinking about it.” We don’t know about you, but for us, those sure sound like the words of an (iron) man who is ready to hang up his armor.

We’ll have to wait and see what Downey’s post-Avengers future looks like, but if he has his way, it may involve Benedict Cumberbatch. “At first blanch, it’s hard to know what to make of Cumberbatch,” the actor jokes about his first meeting with the MCU’s resident sorcerer supreme. “The more time I spent with him on- and off-set, I just kind of [got] infatuated with this guy.” Let’s not forget that both men have side careers cracking mysteries as Sherlock Holmes; after all, if Iron Man can hang with Dr. Strange, there’s no reason someone couldn’t find a creative way for these two Baker Street residents to spend some quality crime-solving time together.

Cumberbatch and Downey aren’t the only duo who seem joined at the hip after Infinity War. It looks like Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth — two out of the MCU’s three Chris’s — got along famously as well. (As for the third Chris, Chris Evans, he’s MIA from the clip, an intriguing absence that suggests there’s more to his story beyond Infinity War.) In a scene from the film, we see Star-Lord trying to measure up to Thor’s physique, while off-camera the actors bond over cracking wise and bicep size. Meanwhile, Black Panther scene-stealer Danai Gurira raves about hosting Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch in Wakanda for one of the movie’s biggest set-pieces. Olsen has already shot down the idea of a Scarlet Witch solo adventure, but a Scarlet Witch/Okoye team-up would provide giant-size Marvel fun.





