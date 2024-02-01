Robert Downey Jr. Just Centered Margot Robbie’s Performance In America Ferrera’s Scene-Stealing “Barbie” Speech, And People Are Calling Him Out For It

America plays Gloria in Barbie and received her first ever Oscar nomination in the Best Supporting Actress category. She is also one of the few Latina actors to ever be recognized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Despite this, America’s statement in response to her nomination centered Margot, with the actor seemingly downplaying her achievement in order to express her disappointment for her costar, who has been nominated in acting categories twice before.

America added that “what Margot achieved as an actress is truly unbelievable.”

Needless to say, people were heartbroken for the way that America’s huge moment had been tarnished, with one person tweeting at the time: “I wonder how America Ferrera feels right now, getting her first Oscar nomination as one of the few (13) Latina actresses to ever do so, and all the commentary is about her white co-star who did get nominated (for the third time) just not for acting.”

“So many White feminists are ignoring that America Ferrara, a woman of colour, has also received an Oscar nomination for Barbie,” another added. “Sure, it would have been great if Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were nominated but this whole discourse is the very epitome of White feminism.”