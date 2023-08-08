Robert De Niro's grandson Leandro's cause of death revealed

Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, accidentally died from a lethal mix of drugs. (Laurent Koffel/Gamma-Rapho for Getty Images; Drena de Niro via Instagram)

Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, died from a lethal combination of drugs, including fentanyl, Yahoo Entertainment can confirm.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner determined Rodriguez died from the toxic effects of fentanyl, bromazolam (a sedative typically sold as a street drug), alprazolam (a generic form of Xanax), 7-aminoclonazepam (a sedative), ketamine and cocaine. The manner of death has been ruled an accident. He was 19.

Rodriguez's cause of death is in line with what his mother, Drena De Niro, revealed on Instagram last month. In a comment on Instagram, she claimed "someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills." A 20-year-old woman, Sofia Haley Marks, was arrested in connection with his death. The Southern District of New York's U.S. Attorney's Office claims Marks knowingly sold fake oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl. Marks has been dubbed the "Percocet Princess" in the media.

Rodriguez was found dead on July 2 in his Manhattan apartment. The teenager aspired to follow in his famous grandfather's footsteps as he wanted to be an actor. He even appeared in Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born. Rodriguez's mother confirmed his passing in a heartbreaking social media post.

"I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," the 79-year-old Oscar-winning actor said in a statement. "We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

Drena, the oldest child of The Godfather star, often pays tribute to her boy on social media. On the one month of his passing, she remembered his "beautiful" heart — and included the hashtag "Fentanylkills."

Marks was charged with one count of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and alprazolam, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and two counts of distributing and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl, each of which also carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.