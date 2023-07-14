Suspect arrested in connection to the death of Robert De Niro's grandson

Robert De Niro with his daughter, Drena De Niro, whose grandson died from an accidental overdose. (Photo: AP File)

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of Robert De Niro's grandson, Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, Yahoo Entertainment can confirm. The 20-year-old woman, Sofia Haley Marks, is allegedly known as the "Percocet Princess" and was taken into custody on federal drug distribution charges. She's expected to appear in court on Friday.

Leandro's passing was confirmed by his mother, Drena De Niro. The 19-year-old aspiring actor was found dead on July 2 in Lower Manhattan. While a cause of death has not officially been determined, Drena said on social media it was an accidental overdose.

"Someone sold him fentanyl-laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him so for all these people still f***ing around selling and buying this s***, my son is gone forever," she wrote in an Instagram comment.

Earlier this week, Drena shared another tribute post to her son, writing, "Missing you hard my Wild Boy Leo. I understand you better every day .. You were and will always be a gift."

After news broke of Leandro's passing, his legendary grandfather issued a statement.

"I'm deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo," Robert shared. "We're greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo."

Drena is Robert's eldest daughter with his ex-wife, Diahnne Abbott.

Earlier this month, Leandro was laid to rest in New York City. In addition to his famous grandfather, actors Christopher Walken, Michael Imperioli and Harvey Keitel paid their respects.