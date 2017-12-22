Robert De Niro dons hilariously massive shoes to tower over Al Pacino in The Irishman

The issue of Robert De Niro and Al Pacino being the same height has been solved by Martin Scorsese in an ingenious manner on the set of his new movie The Irishman.

Employing a pair of massive shoes, De Niro’s hitman Frank ‘The Irishman’ Sheeran now towers over Al Pacino’s ill-feted union boss Jimmy Hoffa.

74-year-old De Niro was snapped on the set of the movie in The Bronx, New York, with 77-year-old Pacino, resplendent in period overcoats.

View photos

It’s the first time the pair have starred together since 2008’s Righteous Kill, and only their fourth project together, after The Godfather Part II in 1974 and Heat in 1995.

The movie is adapted from Charles Brandt’s book I Heard You Paint Houses, which told the story of how the mob was connected to the disappearance of Hoffa in the summer of 1975.

View photos

He was declared legally dead in 1982, but his body was never found.

A dazzling cast joins Pacino and De Niro, including Joe Pesci as crime family boss Russell Bufalino, alongside Anna Paquin, Bobby Cannavale, Ray Romano, Harvey Keitel, Stephen Graham, Jack Huston, Jesse Plemons and Domenick Lombardozzi.

View photos

Scorsese has wanted to make the movie for many years, finally confirming its development in 2014, and confirming Oscar-winning screenwriter Steven Zaillian, of Schindler’s List fame, last year.

Netflix will release the movie, one of its biggest budget project to date, in 2019.

Read more

Margot Robbie’s reaction to Kate Winslet goes viral

Matt Damon slammed for sexual harassment comments

9 all-star movies that flopped



