Robbie Williams Looks Back at Tumultuous Career in New Docuseries Trailer

Netflix has shared the new trailer for its four-part docuseries focused on British hitmaker and Take That singer Robbie Williams.

Robbie Williams, hitting the streaming service on November 8, features “30 years of never-before-seen archive footage” to chart the singer’s career, from his start as a 16-year-old in the British boy band to his struggles with drugs and alcohol to his emergence as a solo star to his role of father.

“I was the center of the pop culture world,” Williams admits in the trailer. “I felt like I was giving more and more of myself away, to the point where you’re not someone you recognize. Being in the spotlight, you can’t trust anybody.”

Williams previously revealed in a radio interview that the series would be “full of sex and drugs and mental illness. I’m more likely than most people to leave everything in. I very rarely, if ever, have said, ‘That’s too much, take it off.’ I normally think that it’s not enough.”

The series was produced by Ridley Scott Associates as well as Asif Kadapia, best known for his work on the Amy Winehouse documentary Amy. Joe Pearlman, who helmed documentaries about Lewis Capaldi, Harry Potter, Diego Maradona, and Mo Farah, serves as director.

Williams’ most recent LP, The Christmas Present, dropped in 2019. A year prior, he joined Taylor Swift onstage at London’s Wembley Stadium to perform his 1997 hit “Angels.”

