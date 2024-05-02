Rob Marciano was fired over 'screaming match' that saw Ginger Zee step in, report says

Rob Marciano was fired as an ABC News meteorologist earlier this week after a decade of service. (Lorenzo Bevilaqua / Getty Images)

Rob Marciano's abrupt ABC News ouster can be traced back to a conflict with a "Good Morning America" producer, a new report says.

Marciano, a veteran meteorologist whose work for ABC News programs began in 2014, engaged in a "screaming match" with a "GMA" producer before he was fired earlier this week, the Daily Beast reported Wednesday. The report did not share details about the matter of the alleged quarrel, but sources said ABC News chief meteorologist Ginger Zee stepped in to take action.

Zee heard about Marciano's outburst and reported the issue to management, according to the Daily Beast. It's unclear when the dispute occurred, but it was reportedly the "last straw" for the network. Sources confirmed to The Times on Wednesday that ABC News had parted ways with its longtime meteorologist.

ABC News did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Thursday. Representatives for Zee and Marciano also did not immediately respond to separate requests for comment.

Marciano, 55, was fired a year after Page Six reported in 2023 that he had been banned from ABC News’ Times Square Studios in 2022 for alleged behavioral issues that made a colleague feel "uncomfortable." In the report, sources told the website about Marciano's alleged "improper" conduct and his "anger management issues" amid his divorce.

Sources said the 2022 studio ban was also related to Marciano's "tendency to 'overshare' information with female staffers," the Daily Beast reported.

Months after reports of his studio ban surfaced, Marciano marked 10 years with ABC News in an Instagram post in September. “I couldn’t be more pumped to continue this journey with all of you,” he wrote, before teasing more opportunities were on the horizon.

During his ABC News tenure, Marciano covered a variety of natural disasters — including wildfires in Southern California and volcanic eruptions in Hawaii. He previously worked for "Entertainment Tonight" and CNN.

