Rob Lowe's son John Owen trolls dad on his 60th birthday with a John Stamos pic

For Rob Lowe, even reaching a milestone 60th birthday doesn't mean the actor is immune to trolling from his own children.

John Owen Lowe, 28, pranked his dad, his co-star and co-creator of the Netflix comedy series "Unstable," in an Instagram post celebrating the "Parks and Recreation" star's birthday on Sunday.

"If you could all be so kind, please send some birthday love my Dad’s way… HE’S SIXTY TODAY!!!! Love you forever, pops," John Owen wrote in the caption.

The picture he shared shows himself posing with mom Sheryl Berkoff and older brother Matthew Lowe. To the very left, where one would expect Rob Lowe, is instead the face of fellow 60-year-old John Stamos.

Rob Lowe didn't rise to the bait. "To say I’m surprised would be a lie," he commented. "60 and he’s never looked better," his wife wrote.

Though Stamos didn't get in on this joke, he commented on Rob Lowe's own Instagram post thanking everyone for the birthday wishes.

"When people ask me why I look so young I tell him I drink the blood of Rob Lowe. Welcome to the 60s buddy," Stamos wrote.

Rob Lowe has years of experience being trolled by his sons. He opened up about their relationship in a 2019 interview with the "Today" show, telling the hosts, "I raised two trolls."

"They live to troll me," he added. "Even when I should give it back to them, I just can't bring myself to do it."

John Owen also pranked his dad in front of a national audience in 2019, when he wrote disses backstage while Rob Lowe was being interviewed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" and shared them on screen. When they showed a photo of Lowe with a tortoise from the Galápagos Islands, John Owen wrote, "Just a bunch of dinosaurs hanging out, rob fits right in…

The father and son have their sweet moments, too. In a 2023 interview with USA TODAY ahead of the premiere of "Unstable," John Owen admitted, "Getting to spend time with (Rob Lowe) is a bonus, as much as I hate to admit it."

He added, "I have learned a lot about his work ethic, and I've tried to mirror that in moments when I was being pushed, creatively or scheduling-wise."

"Hey I'll take that," Rob Lowe replied. "That's about as good a compliment as I'm ever going to get. I'm taking my winnings and leaving the casino."

