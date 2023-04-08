Rob Lowe Surprises Son John Owen with 5-Year Sobriety Chip on 'The Drew Barrymore Show': 'I'm Proud of You'

The actor's son recently marked five years of being sober, a moment Lowe celebrated onThe Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday

The Drew Barrymore Show

Rob Lowe gifted his son John Owen with a special surprise as Owen marked five years of being sober.

The father and son were guests on The Drew Barrymore Show to discuss their new Netflix comedy series Unstable on Thursday.

While there, Barrymore, 48, saluted the duo for always supporting one another. She opened up about her own sobriety journey and said her daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, understand that she cannot drink alcohol because "it's just not for me."

The actress told Owen and Lowe, "They support me through my pitfalls. And you guys are an incredible family unit that supports each other through every high and low, everything."

Related:Rob Lowe on His Wild Journey from Teen Idol to Sober Family Man: 'I'm Grateful for All of It'

Lowe told the talk show host, "We do, and to be able to share recovery — you're in recovery, I'm in recovery — I've got 33 years in recovery ... Johnny's got five years."

The Dog Gone actor, 59, then reached into his pocket and pulled out a sobriety chip. "In fact, Johnny's five-year birthday was on Saturday, and Johnny I want to give you your five-year chip."

He told his 28-year-old son, "I love you. I'm proud of you."

Related:Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Reflects on Getting Sober and Leaning on His Dad: 'He Never Gave Up on Me'

The Drew Barrymore Show

Owen said that he was at a loss for words, which is something rare.

"I'm speechless. I usually have a witty retort. I don't have one for that. That was very nice of you," he told his father.

Last month, Owen opened up about his sobriety journey and the crucial role his parents played in helping him with his addiction while chatting with PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of the Netflix show.

"To be completely honest and serious about it, I'm eternally grateful to have supportive parents who were there for me in a moment when I needed help," he said.

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Says He's 'Eternally Grateful' for His Dad's Help in Getting Sober

"And I know a lot of people don't have that. And that makes me sad and also very grateful that I did, and I'll forever be grateful for that," Owen added.

Lowe also spoke to PEOPLE about what it was like helping his child during his darkest time.

"I've learned so much in my 33 years of recovery," Rob explained. "But the number one thing I know is, until someone is ready, until they're ready — not until you're ready, until they're ready — it's not going to happen."

He continued: "So all you can do is try to keep the bumpers up so they don't make any really bad, tragic mistakes for themselves or anybody else, be there, support them, and when they're ready, you can show them the path."

"And when he was ready, that's what I did," said Lowe, who is also dad to son Matthew, 30, with wife Sheryl Berkoff.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.