Rob Lowe Helps & Feeds Firefighters Battling Wildfire Near His Montecito Home

Rob Lowe is taking time to show his appreciation for the firefighters batting the massive Thomas fire near his home in Montecito, California.

He shared a photo on Instagram of a Cal Fire firefighters crew dining Sunday evening at his home. “Dinner for new friends at our house,” Lowe wrote.

Lowe even grabbed a hose to help firefighters. “You do what you can, but when it’s time.. you GO,” he wrote.

So far today, the news is better for firefighters who have been on the front lines of the massive Thomas Fire, now in its 15th day. As of Monday morning the blaze grew by just 500 acres, to 270, 500 acres burned and containment remains at 45 percent.

Slower winds Sunday and today have allowed firefighters to get more of an upper hand to to rebuild contingency and containment lines. The forecast for winds today is favorable.

The calmer conditions followed a tense day on Saturday when winds picked up and new evacuations were ordered. Several celebrities who have homes in the area have been checking in via Twitter. Nearly 8,500 firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

