Rob Kardashian Sues Blac Chyna for Assault & Battery, Claiming She Tried to Strangle Him With Cell Phone Cord

According to legal documents obtained by ET, the reality star says the incident occurred last December.

The drama between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna continues.

ET confirms that Kardashian has filed a lawsuit against Chyna after the 29-year-old model allegedly tried to strangle him with an iPhone cable last December.

In the legal documents obtained by ET, Kardashian claims that, on Dec. 14, 2016, Chyna called his friends on FaceTime and was playing with the 30-year-old reality star's gun, even pointing it at the phone camera.

He further alleges that later that night, Chyna attempted to strangle him with the cell phone cord. Kardashian says in the legal docs that he was able to get away from Chyna -- who he claims was under the influence of drugs and alcohol -- but she still chased him and repeatedly struck him in the head and face. He claims to have suffered neck injuries and tears to his shirt, which he says were documented.

In addition, Kardashian alleges that Chyna proceeded to trash the house they were renting from his sister, Kylie Jenner, which included damaging a television, destroying phones and smashing a gingerbread house that was made for the holiday season. According to the legal documents, Rob and Kylie are suing Chyna for assault and battery (stemming from the Dec. 14 incident), conversion (for the alleged property damage at Kylie's house), and declaratory relief, related to the couple's reality show, Rob & Chyna.

In April, Jenner -- who was previously dating Tyga, Chyna's ex and father of her oldest child -- addressed the alleged altercation between her brother and Chyna on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“My mom calls me and apparently Chyna threw something at my television,” Kylie says during her on-camera confessional. “It’s a little disrespectful and I wouldn’t do that to someone else’s home.”

“It’s really hard to support a relationship that’s really unhealthy," she adds. "I wish they would both stop this roller coaster ride.”

The lawsuit filing -- which was first reported by The Blast -- comes just weeks after Chyna's attorney, Lisa Bloom, told ET that the former couple had reached a custody agreement in regard to their 10-month-old daughter, Dream.

"Chyna is pleased that Rob has agreed to peacefully co-parent Dream with her, as she has been requesting all along," Bloom said in a statement, adding that despite reports, Kardashian does not have more than 50-percent custody.

Kardashian's attorney, Robert Shapiro, also told ET earlier this month that "Rob and Chyna are working together to put the best interest of their child first and have amicably resolved their personal matters."

