Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Sue Blac Chyna for Assault, Claims She Had His Baby to 'Shake Down' the Family

Rob Kardashian claims Blac Chyna attempted to choke him with an iPhone cord during an intense fight last December, according to a new lawsuit filed by the reality star and his sister Kylie Jenner against his ex-fiancé.

Kardashian and Jenner – who owns the home where the alleged altercation took place – are suing Chyna for battery, assault and vandalism.

The Blast first reported the suit.

In the complaint filed Wednesday, Kardashian, 30, and Jenner, 20, claim they were forced to seek legal recourse against Chyna, 29, as they “endured several months of injuries” after Chyna’s “deliberate attempt to extort the Kardashian family for her own monetary gains.”

The complaint, obtained by PEOPLE, also claims Chyna’s relationship and decision to have a baby with Kardashian was “nothing short of an outright fraud to shake down the Kardashian family.”

Chyna is also branded a stripper that has “created a reputation as a money-hungry, shameless pseudo-celebrity”, in the complaint.

PEOPLE has reached out to Chyna’s lawyer and reps.

In court documents, Kardashian claims that Chyna “became extremely intoxicated on drugs and alcohol and physically assaulted” him on Dec. 14, 2016. First, Kardashian says, Chyna “conferenced” his friends on FaceTime, “and was carelessly playing with Rob’s gun unaware if the gun was loaded or if the safety was on.”

Later that night, Kardashian alleges Chyna “lunged towards Rob with an iPhone charging cable and attempted to strangle [him] with the cord around his neck.”

The father of one “was able to escape her grasp, however he suffered injuries to his neck” while Chyna “chased after Rob and repeatedly struck him in the head and face,” according to court documents.

The complaint says “Chyna pursued Rob outside the house as [he] tried to escape in his Bentley,” which caused her to throw “a nearby chair at Rob’s car causing damage to the vehicle and also used a metal rod to injure Rob.”

Kardashian claims he has documentation of the resulting neck injuries he suffered from the entire ordeal.

A source close to Chyna tells PEOPLE that the fight at Jenner’s house was “not a real thing.”

“It makes sense on their part to come up with a counter claim for the very real claim made against him,” the source said.

“Revenge porn, posting naked pictures to 9 million people across the world,” the source continued. “None of that compares to an altercation that they got into at Kylie’s house. They’re so miles apart and it really distracts from the real sexual and domestic abuse that took place.”

The source added that Kardashian had been using Snapchat during the time frame the alleged altercation took place, saying, “Clearly he’s talking about their breakup that he put on Snapchat when she left the house. This all happened before Christmas. If he had an issue in December he should have raised that.”

After the fight, Kardashian claims that Chyna damaged a television, broke down a door, damaged the walls and destroyed cell phones in the house. Jenner, 20, claims in the suit that the damages to her house were in excess of $100,000.

Further, the complaint says Chyna “terrorized Kylie by telling her to get tests for sexually transmitted diseases, because Kylie was dating Tyga who was the father of Chyna’s first child, King Cairo” as well as saying she “would threaten to beat up Rob’s sisters and was disrespectful towards Rob’s mother Kris.”

The timing of the alleged fight matches up with Kardashian’s social media postings from that time. On Dec. 14 – the day of the alleged incident – Kardashian shared a Snapchat saying, “Chyna is about to be so mad at me,” before throwing $100 bills at her face.