Roald Dahl’s ‘The Witches’ London Stage Musical Unveils Full Cast

London’s National Theatre has unveiled the complete ensemble cast for Roald Dahl’s “The Witches,” a co-production with the Roald Dahl Story Company.

The stage musical is directed by Lyndsey Turner (“The Crucible”), features book and lyrics by Olivier Award-winner Lucy Kirkwood (“Mosquitoes”) along with music and lyrics by Tony Award nominee Dave Malloy (“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812”).

Based on the 1983 novel by Dahl, the musical follows an English boy and his Norwegian grandmother in a world where child-hating societies of witches secretly exist in every country. The witches are ruled by the vicious and powerful Grand High Witch, who arrives in England to organize her plan to turn all of the children into mice.

The full cast of 53 who will join three-time Olivier-nominated Katherine Kingsley (“The Larkins”) as the Grand High Witch, BAFTA Award-winner Daniel Rigby (“Accidental Death of an Anarchist”) as hotel manager Mr. Stringer and Sally Ann Triplett (“Oklahoma!”) as Gran, has been revealed.

Playing the witches are Julie Armstrong, Chrissie Bhima, Zoe Birkett, Maddison Bulleyment, Miracle Chance, Daniele Coombe, Molly-May Gardiner, Tiffany Graves, Bobbie Little, Tania Mathurin, Amira Matthews and Alexandra Waite-Roberts.

Playing the young protagonist Luke’s parents are Laura Medforth as Mum and Richard David-Caine as Dad, playing the greedy Bruno’s parents are Ekow Quartey as Mr. Jenkins and Maggie Service as Mrs. Jenkins, and playing Chef Chevalier at Hotel Magnificent is Irvine Iqbal. Completing the team at Hotel Magnificent are Adrian Grove, Jacob Maynard and Ben Redfern.

The cast will be playing multiple roles as part of the ensemble. Amongst the young cast and playing Luke are Bertie Caplan, Frankie Keita and Vishal Soni. Playing Bruno are Cian Eagle-Service, George Menezes Cutts and William Skinner.

Completing the ensemble are Jersey Blu Georgia, Asanda Abbie Masike, Chloe Raphael, Nesim Adnan, Alaia Broadbent, Chenai Broadbent, Cristian Buttaci, Sekhani Dumezweni, Rudy Gibson, Florence Gore, Elara Jagger, Annabelle Jones, Jemima Loosen, Charlie Man-Evans, Iesa Miller, Jack Philpott, Sienna Sibley, Savannah Skinner-Henry, Poppy-Mei Soon, Benjamin Spalding, Dylan Trigger, Alice Valeriano, Sasha Watson-Lobo and Stella Yeoman.

The set and costume designer is Lizzie Clachan with choreographer Stephen Mear, music supervisor Nigel Lilley, music director Cat Beveridge, lighting designer Bruno Poet, co-sound designers Alexander Caplen and Ian Dickinson, video designer Ash J Woodward, illusions by Chris Fisher and Will Houstoun, casting director Bryony Jarvis-Taylor, associate director Séimí Campbell, staff director Priya Patel Appleby, associate set designer Shankho Chaudhuri, associate costume designer Johanna Coe, associate wigs, hair and makeup designer Kim Kasim, associate choreographer Ebony Molina, associate music director Natalie Pound and children’s and assistant music director Sarah Morrison.

“The Witches” will play in the National Theatre’s Olivier theater from Nov. 7, 2023 through Jan. 27, 2024.

