The Road to March Madness: How to Watch NCAA Basketball Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Selection Sunday, the official kick-off of March Madness, takes place on March 17, which means there’s more than a couple weeks left of conference play before the 68 teams battle it out during the highly anticipated NCAA tournament.

More from Variety

College basketball broadcasts are spread out across many channels including ESPN, CBS Sports, TNT and FOX Sports. However, the best way for cable-cutters to catch the rest of the college basketball season is through a variety of live TV streaming services such as Sling TV, which is currently offering a limited-time deal for its first month.

stream COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON SLING TV $30/Month

Sling’s Orange + Blue package carries ESPN, TNT and FOX Sports so you’re able to catch nearly every game live online. Best of all, this Orange + Blue package starts at just $60 a month, but Sling is running a deal right now that slashes your first bill in half, bringing it down to only $30/month. You can also get certain conference channels with the Sling Sports Extra add-on ($11 a month).

While the UConn Huskies and the Purdue Boilermakers have both been vying for a No. 1 spot, the Houston Cougars have crept their way to the top of the leaderboard for an exciting three-way battle as we inch closer to the single-elimination tournament.

While UConn was considered invincible at the start, they’re now a bit more vulnerable after a 19-point loss at Creighton last week. Houston, on the other hand, is considered the team of the week after beating out two top-15 teams: they beat the Iowa State Cyclones 73-65 and then pulled out an 82-76 win against the Baylor Bears.

Eyes are also on the Arkansas Razorbacks’ Khalif Battle, who scored 42 points on just 15 shots for a win against the Missouri Tigers; the Marquette Golden Eagles’ Kam Jones who scored 34 points in back-to-back wins; and the Kentucky Wildcats’ Justin Edwards whose 28 points on 10-for-10 shooting helped beat out the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Stream NCAA basketball on Sling TV below:

stream COLLEGE BASKETBALL ON SLING TV $30/Month

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.