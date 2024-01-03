Road Dogg: I Just Came Back From Europe, I Know How To Say Stuff

Ah, tu ne savais pas? Road Dogg knows how he’d handle an impromptu airport situation.

Road Dogg and Casio Kid were taking fan questions on their Oh… You Didn’t Know? podcast. One fan asked what Road Dogg would do if he unexpectedly ran into Billy Gunn at the airport. Road Dogg had some fun pronouncing the fan’s last name before giving his answer.

“No, it’s actually pronounced ‘MarOweKett’ [sounds out Marrow-way]. I actually just came back from Europe, so I know how to say stuff,” Dogg said. “Like beignet.

“But no, I definitely do not avoid him. That’s first and foremost. No, I would probably yell something to embarrass him,” he continued. “I’d probably say, ‘Are you Lex Luger?’ Something to make him mad, and then I would run and hug him hard. We’d probably hug real hard.”

Another fan asked: what if he’s with Chuck Palumbo?

“Well, Greg Jacobsen? [blank] you!” Dogg jokingly replied. “Then I avoid him. Then I go, from across the hall, ‘I hope he down on you in a theatre.” [laughs]

“You hit him with some Alanis [Morrissette]?” Casio Kid replied.

Timing is everything

Chuck Palumbo spoke with WrestleZone about his wrestling career highlights. Palumbo’s 2006 run saw him riding a motorcycle to the ring, which drew comparisons to Undertaker’s American Bad Ass character. Palumbo was asked if there were any conversations about setting the characters apart, but he recalls it being a spur of the moment decision.

“Yeah, that’s a super good question. There was no planning, to be blunt. At that time, I wanna say that I didn’t even tell anybody, management or anything, that I was gonna do that. I’ll be honest with you, I think I just threw some clothes on and just went out there and did it, I’m just being honest. In the business, a lot of times, there’s not always a lot of planning, as you probably know. Things happen at the spur of the moment, some guy will say he has an idea and someone will say, ‘I like that, let’s do it’ and sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t. There was no push behind it,” Palumbo said. “It was just as simple as me going out there and trying. No push, no talk of storyline, nothing like that and as you know, I was gone soon after that.”

Car Culture

Palumbo heard some criticism about it being a copy of Undertaker’s gimmick once he did it on TV. However, Vince McMahon gave him the OK to do it, and “car culture” shows like Monster Garage and Orange County Choppers was the real inspiration behind it.

“What you just said is so true and no one’s ever said that. I always thought that, you talk about the pop culture and the trends at that time, that’s one of the main reasons why I wanted to do it at that time. That was it right there. You had the Jesse Jameses doing their thing and those shows are just starting to kick off, the build-offs, and those shows were very successful. [They were] very highly-rated shows, the Orange County Chopper show, that show went on for a lot of seasons and those guys made a lot of money and were very successful,” Palumbo explained, “and that’s what I was trying to do. I was trying to bridge that gap and make that work. Unfortunately, a lot of people behind the scenes, they didn’t understand that. They knew wrestling, and it’s not their fault, but I was trying to bridge that gap and ironically enough, years later I go and do a show on Discovery Channel, right? Timing is everything.”

Check out the full interview with Chuck Palumbo below:

